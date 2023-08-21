European Laparoscopic Devices Market Poised to Reach €2.4B By 2029, Fueled By Growing Embrace Of Laparoscopic Techniques

The Shift Towards Laparoscopic Approaches Has Led To A Decline In Open Alternatives, With The Simultaneous Emergence Of The Robotic-Assisted Approach

The European laparoscopic device market is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by advancements in technology and a shift towards minimally invasive surgical techniques. ” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The European laparoscopic device market is poised for expansion, as indicated by a recent report released by iData Research, a leading global market research firm specializing in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. The comprehensive report provides in-depth insights into the following market segments: laparoscopes, access devices, hand instruments, insufflation devices, suction-irrigation devices, direct energy and ultrasonic devices, hand-assisted laparoscopic sleeves, closure devices, gastric bands and balloons, as well as powered morcellators. The procedure analysis covers bariatric surgeries, anti-reflux procedures, colectomy, cholecystectomy, nephrectomy, appendectomy, inguinal hernia repair and hysterectomy procedures.

Laparoscopy is considered the continuing development towards a less invasive approach to open procedures, and is now moving towards the most advanced robotic-assisted surgery. This approach has revolutionized the field of general surgery, and the European market is now witnessing a surge in demand for laparoscopic devices. Within iData’s latest report, over 55 laparoscopic device companies across Europe were analyzed and a comprehensive methodology was used to understand the procedure volumes, market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and to create accurate forecasts.

Key findings from iData’s latest report include:

Robust Market Growth: The European laparoscopic device market is anticipated to experience modest growth over the forecast period, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques. By 2029, the market is expected to surpass €2.4 billion.

Technological Advancements: The report highlights the pivotal role of technological advancements in shaping the laparoscopic device landscape. Innovations including 5-mm laparoscopes, deflective tip laparoscopes and 3D and other imaging technologies, are expected to drive unit sales based on their clinical benefits.

Adoption of Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Continuing adoption of robotic surgical systems is expected to transform the laparoscopy market in a similar manner to how open surgery has been significantly substituted by the minimally invasive approach over the last few decades. With over a million procedures performed worldwide with the da Vinci® robotic system in 2019 across various specialties, the continuing growth in robotic surgery is expected to be partially fueled by the conversion from laparoscopic procedures.

Pricing Pressures: The European laparoscopic market is under significant pricing pressures, which have far-reaching effects on its overall dynamics. Many European countries' government healthcare systems prioritize cost containment, leading to strict price regulations and reimbursement rules. Budget constraints at European healthcare facilities also influence purchasing choices, favoring devices that offer cost savings, efficiency improvements or better patient outcomes.

Competitive Landscape: iData’s latest report presents an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategies. Companies are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and mergers to maintain their market positions and gain a competitive edge. Currently, Ethicon and Medtronic are the top competitors within the European laparoscopic device market. One of the significant factors contributing to Ethicon's substantial market share was its leading presence in the closure device market, the largest segment of the total laparoscopic market.

As the European healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the laparoscopic device market is positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of surgical procedures. With an increased emphasis on patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency, the adoption of laparoscopic devices is expected to soar, further solidifying the market's growth trajectory.

For more information on the European Laparoscopic Device Market, and to access the complete iData Research report, please visit:

https://idataresearch.com/product/european-laparoscopic-device-market/.

