Regain Hearing Expands to Whitstable with a Specialised Hearing Clinic
Regain Hearing Clinic Offering Cutting-Edge Hearing Solutions
I am incredibly proud of the group of audiologists on our team at our new clinic in Whitstable who are fully qualified, experienced, and extremely knowledgeable.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Regain Hearing, a leading hearing care provider is delighted to announce the opening of its new specialist, private hearing clinic in Whitstable. Staffed with highly qualified and experienced audiologists, Regain Hearing clinics are run by experienced audiologists, a husband and wife team, Lee Fletcher (RHAD) (BSHAA) and Lindsay Fletcher (RHAD), (BSHAA).
— Lee Fletcher, Principle Audiologist and Company Director
Along with their team of audiologists and caring support staff, everyone at Regain Hearing is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care to patients seeking hearing health solutions.
The Whitstable Regain Hearing Clinic will provide cutting-edge hearing tests, hearing aids and accessories, innovative tinnitus treatments, microsuction earwax removal, and custom-made earplugs and ear protection. The new clinic is conveniently located near the Middle Wall Car Park. You can also find free parking around Cornwallis Circle Recreation Ground, ensuring a hassle-free visit.
Tankerton Slopes' spectacular sea views, bobbing boats, the well-known Whitstable Harbour's oysters, and the lively Tankerton Beach are just a few of the many attractions Whitstable offers visitors of all ages. Whitstable is a great weekend escape because of its close location to Canterbury and London, and it provides the ideal balance of beach relaxation and exciting things to do.
About Regain Hearing:
Regain Hearing is a leading provider of hearing care with clinics in London, Kent, and now Whitstable. With a strong focus on delivering the highest level of care through a team of highly qualified and experienced audiologists based at each Regain Hearing clinic, they are committed to improving the quality of life for individuals experiencing hearing loss and related issues.
