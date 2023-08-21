Tony Roma's Makes History as the First American Franchise Steak House in Malaysia to Achieve 100% Halal Certification

Tony Roma's Bones and Burgers Logo Official Tony Roma's Logo

ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s® and Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM announced that they have received the 100% Halal certification for menu items in their Malaysian franchise locations. This rigorous process involved ensuring that all ingredients, manufacturing processes, and procedures met the standards for serving Halal items. This certification marks another milestone in the legacy brand’s quest to provide a unique dining experience to all guests, regardless of their dietary restrictions.

The 100% Halal status reflects the stringent food and safety standards that Tony Roma’s has propagated, which is a fundamental part of the company’s operations, while contributing to the trust Tony Roma's have established with its customers. The Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers brand, launched last year in Tampa, Florida, offers a 100% vegan burger cooked on a separate grill to ensure it meets guest requirements, as well as plant-based desserts and salads.

Each of these new items balances out the 50+ year brand’s core offerings of world-famous ribs, steaks, and burgers. This effort is important as we strive to deliver a dining experience that can be shared by groups of friends, co-workers, and families with diverse palates and restrictions.

Mohaimina Haque, the Interim CEO of Romacorp., Inc., commented, “This achievement marks a significant advancement for our brand and showcases our dedication to ensuring that every guest can savor our delectable offerings in accordance with their cultural and dietary preferences. We are very proud of our franchisee in Malaysia for their dedication to this certification and are working toward expanding Halal items globally as part of our commitment to offering an inclusive dining environment for all guests in all our locations."

Last month, the company announced the Tony Roma’s Foundation, setting a goal to support the communities where Romacorp., Inc’s customers, team members, and franchisees live as the company seeks to connect with each of them in meaningful and impactful ways.



About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened over 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomasofficial/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromasofficial/.

About Tony Roma's Foundation

The Tony Roma's Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Romacorp, Inc., overseeing the charitable endeavors of Tony Roma's® and Tony Roma's Bones & BurgersTM. Committed to making a difference, the Foundation collaborates with non-profit organizations to address natural disasters, children's causes, poverty, disease, and global calamities.