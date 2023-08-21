Shawn Dominy Named 2024 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" in the Columbus, OH Area
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dominy Law Firm, LLC attorney Shawn Dominy was recently recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" for DUI / DWI Defense.
Since 1983, Best Lawyers® has been publishing a list of the Best Lawyers In America®. The annual list has a category for criminal defense, and a sub-category for DUI defense. Attorney Shawn Dominy was named to the 2024 Best Lawyers list for both criminal defense and DUI defense.
Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this a significant and coveted accolade. These lawyers are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during the peer review assessments.
Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity. Lawyers are not required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular distinction.
About Shawn Dominy
Shawn Dominy is a criminal defense attorney, and the primary focus of his practice is representing clients charged with DUI/OVI and serious vehicular crimes like Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Assault.
Shawn is a leader in professional organizations. He is the past President of the Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (OACDL), the state delegate for the National College for DUI Defense (NCDD), and the recipient of the NCDD Leadership Award. Shawn is a founding member of the national DUI Defense Lawyers Association and a member of the Ohio State Bar Association (Civics Education Advisory Council and Indigent Defense Task Force), the Columbus Bar Association (past chair of Criminal Law Committee), the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio, and the Powell Area Chamber of Commerce.
Shawn is a thought leader in defending clients charged with DUI/OVI and serious vehicular crimes. He authored the 'Ohio DUI/OVI Guide', the 'Ohio Vehicular Homicide Guide', and the 'Ohio Vehicular Assault Guide'. He also contributed a section of the book 'Drunk Driving Defense' (Walters Kluwer, 2021) and well as a chapter in the book 'Defending DUI Vehicular Homicide Cases' (Aspatore, 2012). He has several published articles, writes regularly for a DUI defense blog, and has presented dozens of lectures on criminal defense and DUI defense.
Shawn completed programs for the Datamaster and the Intoxilyzer breath testing machines and studied forensic gas chromatography (for blood and urine testing) at a course presented by the American Chemical Society. Shawn holds certificates for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration courses in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement, and Instructor-DWI Detection and SFSTs.
Shawn is a lifelong resident of central Ohio: he graduated from Olentangy High School and earned his bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from The Ohio State University. His office is in Columbus, and he lives in a Columbus suburb with his wife. Shawn volunteers at his church and local community service organizations, plays drums, and plays with his German Shepherd.
About Best Lawyers
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.
Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.
