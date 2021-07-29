New Books Educate Readers About Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Assault in Ohio
The 'Ohio Vehicular Homicide Guide' and the 'Ohio Vehicular Assault Guide' answer questions people have when charged with these offenses.COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobody anticipates being charged with Vehicular Homicide or Vehicular Assault. For that reason, it may seem odd that an attorney from Columbus Ohio has written books on those topics. However, if you are a person charged with those crimes, these books may suddenly become a must-read.
The books are the 'Ohio Vehicular Homicide Guide' and the 'Ohio Vehicular Assault Guide', written by attorney Shawn Dominy. Dominy is a criminal defense lawyer and the founder of the Dominy Law Firm in Columbus, Ohio. The author is clearly expecting the books to be read by individuals accused of the offenses. He stated, “These do not have mass appeal and will not be light reading for entertainment, but I hope they are helpful to people who find themselves charged with these crimes.”
According to Dominy, many people in Ohio could possibly find themselves charged with Vehicular Assault or Vehicular Homicide. He points-out that these are offenses committed by people from all walks of life. He also emphasizes that they are unintentional offenses. Dominy commented, “Almost no defendant charged with these offenses intended to commit them. In fact, the defendants did not even expect a collision to occur.” Nevertheless, Dominy acknowledges these cases are tragic and can be devastating for everyone involved.
The books answer questions people may have when charged with Vehicular Homicide or Vehicular Assault in Ohio. They explain what evidence is typically introduced in court, what the prosecution must prove for a conviction, and what sentences may be imposed if a conviction is achieved. The books also describe the possible defenses to the charges. Dominy said, “There are defenses to the allegation the defendant was under the influence, the allegation the defendant drove recklessly or negligently, and the allegation the defendant caused the accident.”
Both books inform readers of what to expect in court. They take the reader from the first court appearance, the arraignment, through the pretrial hearing, motion hearing, trial, and sentencing. As many people charged with Vehicular Assault and Vehicular Homicide have not been through court proceedings before, having a roadmap of the process can be very helpful.
“Helpful is exactly what I want the books to be” Dominy commented. “I want to give readers the information they need to understand their situations and made well-informed decisions.”
This is not Shawn Dominy’s first time writing books for those accused of vehicular crimes. He also authored the 'Ohio DUI/OVI Guide' (Rivers Edge Publishing), wrote a chapter of 'Defending DUI Vehicular Homicide Cases' (West/Aspatore Publishing), and contributed a section of 'Drunk Driving Defense, 9th Edition' (Walters Kluwer).
The books can be purchased on Amazon. The kindle version sells for $6.99, and the paperback version is priced at $9.95. For those charged with Vehicular Assault or Vehicular Homicide in Ohio, that is a small price to pay for valuable information.
