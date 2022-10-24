Columbus, Ohio Lawyer Shawn Dominy Receives Leadership Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Shawn Dominy of the Dominy Law Firm in Columbus, Ohio received the 2022 Leadership Award from the National College for DUI Defense (NCDD). The National College for DUI Defense is a professional organization dedicated to providing the finest advanced-level training to DUI defense lawyers. The organization is comprised of about 2,000 members throughout the United States and Canada.
The NCDD Leadership Award goes to “the NCDD member who has most personified the mission of the National College through their ability and willingness to lead in their local legal community or their local community at large. This individual demonstrates their leadership skills by heading and/or leading a legal organization, charitable organization, community group, educational organization or other, who's primary purpose is to better the life of others.” Dominy commented, “I am honored to receive this recognition from the NCDD, as that organization has played an important role in my professional development.”
Shawn Dominy is a leader in the Columbus, Ohio legal community. He served as the president of the Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers during 2020; the year of the pandemic. He has also held positions with other professional organizations: he was a member of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Civics Education Advisory Council and Indigent Defense Task Force, and he served as the chair of the Columbus Bar Association’s Criminal Law Committee.
The mission of the National College for DUI Defense is “to vindicate the promise of the United States Constitution, that a citizen accused has the right to the effective assistance of his or her counsel”. That right applies to cases involving allegations of impaired driving, and those cases are especially complex because they involve the intersection of law and science. To accomplish its mission, the NCDD holds four annual seminars.
Dominy has been a member of the NCDD since 2002 and is Ohio’s state delegate for the organization. Dominy recently gave a presentation at the NCDD’s “DWI Means Defend With Ingenuity” seminar in Las Vegas and previously presented at the organization’s “Mastering Scientific Evidence” seminar in New Orleans.
Dominy is the author of three books: the Ohio DUI/OVI Guide, the Ohio Vehicular Homicide Guide, and the Ohio Vehicular Assault Guide. He also wrote a chapter of Defending DUI Vehicular Homicide Cases (2012, West/Aspatore) and contributed a section of Drunk Driving Defense, 9th Edition (2021, Walters Kluwer). His magazine articles have been featured in state and national publications, and he is a frequent speaker at seminars.
Shawn Dominy is a life-long resident of central Ohio. He attended Olentangy Schools, earned a bachelor degree from The Ohio State University, and graduated from the O.S.U. Moritz College of Law. He lives in a suburb of Columbus with his wife and German Shepherd and has one adult daughter.
Shawn Dominy is the founder of The Dominy Law Firm. The firm represents clients charged with DUI (called ‘OVI’ in Ohio), criminal offenses, and serious traffic crimes such as Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Assault. The Dominy Law Firm is named by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best Law Firm” in the areas of DUI Defense and General Criminal Defense.
One shared value of the Dominy Law Firm is contributing to the legal community. Dominy stated, “We not only want to provide outstanding service to our clients. We also want to give service and improve the legal system”. “For that reason”, Dominy continued, “it is especially meaningful to be acknowledged by the NCDD with an award for serving others in a leadership role”. The lawyers at the Dominy Law Firm volunteer with professional organizations, serve with local non-profits, and share their expertise with lawyers throughout Ohio by teaching at continuing education programs.
Shawn R. Dominy
