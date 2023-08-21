Governor Pillen Announces Workforce Working Group
NEBRASKA, August 21 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529
Governor Pillen Announces Workforce Working Group
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has announced the membership of a new working group that will examine workforce issues in Nebraska.
“In Nebraska, we are facing a workforce shortage. Our unemployment rate remains among the lowest in the nation, creating a unique challenge for attracting great people to our state,” said Gov. Pillen. “No industry is exempt from current shortages. We need to solve this problem if we are to continue growing Nebraska.”
Group participants include:
- Governor Jim Pillen, Chair
- Members of Gov. Pillen’s Policy & Research & Budget teams
- Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director K.C. Belitz
- Senator Kathleen Kauth, District 31
- Senator Lou Ann Linehan, District 39
- Senator Tom Briese, District 41
- Bryan Health
- Buildertrend
- Chief Industries
- Concordia University, Nebraska
- First National Bank of Omaha
- Lincoln Chamber of Commerce
- Lincoln Public Schools
- Metropolitan Community College
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nebraska Community College Association
- Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce
- Omaha Chamber of Commerce
- Physicians Mutual
- ruralMed Health Cooperative
- Nebraska State College System
- Union Pacific
- University of Nebraska
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, who will serve as a representative on the working group said he looked forward to brainstorming with the other participants and identifying effective solutions.
“I look forward to partnering with the Governor and this working group to find creative solutions to fix our growing workforce shortage in Nebraska. It will take all partners involved to come up with innovative ideas to grow our state’s workforce. The University of Nebraska and all of higher education will be key players in this effort.”
###