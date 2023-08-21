Transitus Capital Advises 1GNITE Solutions in Sale to CoolSys
Investment Banking group Transitus Capital serves as exclusive financial advisor to 1GNITE in sale to CoolSys
I am very pleased with how quickly and efficiently Transitus was able to move us through this transaction process. Their expertise and guidance were invaluable in helping us achieve our goals.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transitus Capital, a Dallas, Texas based investment banking group, is pleased to announce that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to 1GNITE Solutions, LLC ("1GNITE") in its sale to Coolsys, Inc ("Coolsys"). We are excited to announce that 1GNITE is now the newest member of the CoolSys family of brands. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys provides a full spectrum of best-in-class services, including sustainable refrigeration, HVAC, energy, and engineering solutions.
— Brian Dick, CEO of 1GNITE
1GNITE is a leading asset recovery company, specializing in recommerce services for self-contained commercial refrigeration equipment. With this acquisition,1GNITE will further expand its portfolio of Fortune® 500 clients and provide customers the opportunity to access a richer and more diverse set of used equipment for resale. In addition, 1GNITE will offer its facility cleanout services to 45,000 additional client facilities across the US.
CoolSys is the parent company of market-leading operating businesses that provide a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and solutions to the retail, commercial, and industrial refrigeration and HVAC industries. This acquisition will enable CoolSys to provide customers with a more comprehensive suite of services across a wide variety of sectors.
With this announcement, Transitus Capital solidifies its position as one of the preeminent middle-market investment banking groups in North America. The firm has extensive experience in mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance advisory services for middle-market companies across a wide array of industries. This transaction further underscores their commitment to providing clients with superior financial advice and helping them maximize value in a transaction.
“We are proud of our role in helping 1GNITE realize the value and new opportunities created through this transaction," said Jared Behnke, Managing Director at Transitus Capital. "Our team worked diligently on behalf of our client throughout the process, and we are thrilled by the outcome."
Certain members of Transitus Capital, LLC acted in their capacity as registered securities agents with Burch & Company, Inc. in this transaction. Transitus Capital, LLC and Burch are not affiliates.
