Transitus Capital Serves as the Exclusive Advisor to Galaxy Unlimited, LLC
I could not have done this without them.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transitus Capital is pleased to announce the sale of substantially all of the assets of Galaxy Unlimited, LLC (dba Galaxy Lifts) to Canopy Safety Brands, LLC, parent company of Safewaze and Bee Access. The transaction successfully combines the unique products and capabilities of Galaxy with those of Canopy Safety Brands holdings.
Founded in 2014, Galaxy Lifts is a designer, manufacturer, and installer of vertical lifts used in residential, commercial, and recreational marine applications. Based in Mabank Texas, Galaxy Lifts has established itself as a premier manufacturer of vertical lifts.
Monica Max-Wynn said, " The decision to sell a company is an extremely difficult and personal decision for any entrepreneur. After making the choice to sell my company, Transitus Capital captured my attention due to Jared Behnke's honesty and ability to manage my expectations. Little did I know it would become something much more. The process can be arduous at times, but Jared and his team walked me through with confidence and ease. I could not have done this without them."
Jared Behnke, Managing Director of Transitus Capital, said, “The sale of Galaxy represents a tremendously successful outcome for our client and further demonstrates Transitus’ focus on achieving and exceeding the goals of our clients and our focus on supporting clients across the lower middle market. It was our privilege to work closely with Mrs. Max-Wynn and her team to achieve an outcome that fulfills our client’s goals and to position the Company for continued success.”
Transitus Capital, LLC acted as the exclusive advisor to Galaxy Unlimited, LLC and Baily Law Firm, PLLC served as legal counsel.
About Transitus Capital: Transitus Capital is a middle-market investment banking group based in Dallas, TX. Transitus provides M&A advisory services to sell-side and buy-side clients across a wide array of industries.
