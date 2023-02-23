Submit Release
Jared Behnke Named Finalist as Investment Banker of the Year in D CEO's M&A Awards

Transitus Capital Managing Director Jared Behnke is selected as a finalist in the 2023 D CEO M&A Awards for Investment Banker of the Year

— Jared Behnke
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transitus Capital proudly announced that Jared Behnke, Managing Director, has been named as a finalist for Investment Banker of the Year in the D CEO 2023 Mergers & Acquisitions Awards.

D CEO partners with the Association for Corporate Growth-DFW to honor individual achievements and notable M&A transactions that closed in the last year.

Mr. Behnke commented that “It’s very humbling to have been nominated as Investment Banker of the Year. It is a testament to the success we have had in building close relationships with our clients and consistently ensuring that we meet their goals and expectations with level of thoroughness, professionalism, and sophistication that they deserve.”

Finalists will be honored, and winners will be revealed at a private awards ceremony in May.

About Transitus Capital:
Dallas based Transitus Capital provides M&A advisory services to middle-market companies across a variety of industries. Leveraging multiple decades of combined experience, Transitus delivers top-tier guidance and maximizes value for clients contemplating the sale of their business.
www.transituscap.com

Victor Bloede
Transitus Capital
+1 214-945-2665
vbloede@transituscap.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

