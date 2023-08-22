Unveiling 10.3: Astera Announces AI-Powered Data Extraction and New Add-ons for Unified Data Management
Now available: Generative AI capabilities and cutting-edge add-ons that make data preparation and analytics a breeze for our customers.
Our primary objective is to empower customers in fast-tracking their data-driven initiatives, and the new generative AI capabilities and new add-ons will play a vital role in achieving this goal”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Astera, a pioneering force in data solutions, has recently unveiled the highly anticipated release of Astera 10.3. This version introduces cutting-edge AI capabilities that streamline and expedite end-to-end data management processes. The newly integrated generative AI functionalities enable lighting fast data extraction, empowering large enterprises to swiftly derive valuable insights and make well-informed decisions. Additionally, Astera introduces two new add-ons—Astera Data Prep and Astera Data Analytics—to expedite data preparation and enable advanced analytics, revolutionizing the landscape of data management.
— Jay Mishra, COO of Astera Software.
A Quantum Leap in Data Management
Astera now offers AI-powered data extraction capabilities. Employing generative AI technology, this tool seamlessly generates templates for multiple files concurrently. Users can specify document types and layouts, and intelligent AI algorithms will automatically extract and process data from a multitude of documents 90% faster, substantially saving time and resources.
Astera Data Prep and Data Analytics are two new add-ons to the platform. Astera Data Prep revolutionizes data cleansing, transformation, and preparation. By combining scripting and drag-and-drop interfaces, users can efficiently process data. Astera Data Analytics enhances data science workflows across all Astera products, enabling users to evaluate models, fine-tune parameters, and ensure precision effortlessly. The user-friendly interface streamlines visualization and collaboration, fostering AI initiatives and driving substantial business growth.
Astera has also implemented a range of enhancements within its core solution. Noteworthy upgrades include an AI Auto-Mapper in Astera Centerprise for precise field mapping, modern authentication support, and streamline version transitions. Astera Data Warehouse Builder accelerates the creation of business intelligence-ready data warehouses. Furthermore, Astera API Management ensures secure API integration through new features, encompassing pre-built CAPI connectors, a developer portal, and multipart/form-data support.
To learn more about the updates, visit the 10.3 blog here.
Embarking on a Unified Future
Astera 10.3 marks a resolute stride into the future of data management. This release underscores Astera's commitment to equipping enterprises with the necessary tools to transform data into actionable insights. Whether it's seamless data integration, advanced analysis, or efficient data preparation, Astera 10.3 empowers organizations to innovate, optimize resources, and achieve palpable results.
Discover how Astera 10.3 can reshape your organization's data management processes. Download our 14-day free trial version and witness the power of the unified, all-in-one data solution.
About Astera:
Astera is a leading provider of enterprise-ready data solutions. The California-based company empowers data professionals with approachable data management tools, including data extraction, integration, warehousing, electronic data interchange, and API management solutions. Astera’s objective is to put the power of insight and data-driven decision-making in the hands of every user.
Media Contact:
Sameen Faisal
sameen.faisal@astera.com
Munira Lalani
Astera Software
+1 805-579-0004
munira.lalani@astera.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube