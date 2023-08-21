VersaTrial Selected by American Oncology Network to Boost Clinical Research Productivity
AON will employ VersaTrial's Study Organizer across its expansive network of community-based oncology research sites.
The VersaTrial solution aligns perfectly with our mission of making cancer care better, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our operations.”WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VersaTrial, the clinical research site enablement and engagement platform, is proud to announce a partnership with the American Oncology Network (AON). AON will employ VersaTrial's Study Organizer across its expansive network of community-based oncology research sites.
— Katie Goodman, VP of Clinical Research at AON
This collaboration enables AON's clinical research staff to adeptly manage the numerous technologies, login credentials, and external contacts essential for each clinical trial. Designed specifically with the needs of research site staff in mind, the VersaTrial Study Organizer collaboratively consolidates vital study information into a user-friendly interface accessible to the entire study team. As a result, AON physicians and research staff can devote more of their time and resources to patient care and ensuring protocol quality.
Joining a thriving community of research sites, hospitals, and academic medical centers, AON's network, representing more than 100 physicians across 19 states, anticipates substantial benefits from using VersaTrial. Surveyed VersaTrial users report improvements in productivity and workflow, reduction in burden, better collaboration, and ultimately, higher job satisfaction.
"We are excited to adopt VersaTrial at AON," says Katie Goodman, VP of Clinical Research at AON. "We believe that this tool will not only help us manage the complexity of our work but also enhance the quality of care we can offer to patients. The VersaTrial solution aligns perfectly with our mission of making cancer care better, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our operations."
Mike Wenger, VersaTrial founder and CEO, shares the excitement. "I’m honored to see our technology facilitating important work in the field of oncology," says Wenger. "Our goal is to simplify the technological landscape of clinical trials so that researchers can focus on what they do best - improving patient outcomes. We are proud to support the important work at the American Oncology Network, and to help their team boost productivity and quality of care network wide."
##
About VersaTrial
VersaTrial is the all-in-one site portal that lets Sponsors and CROs improve clinical trial speed, quality, and collaboration. Enabling sites to spend more time with patients and less time navigating technology systems unlocks faster trials with fewer mistakes, wider tech adoption, and stronger site relationships. Only VersaTrial’s clinical trial site engagement platform provides Sponsors and CROs with real-time operational insights, bi-directional communication, and access management alerts to ensure measurable partner oversight and quality execution. Learn more at versatrial.io
About American Oncology Network, LLC
The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 106 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 19 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.
The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.
AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at AONcology.com.
Naor Chazan
VersaTrial
hello@versatrial.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn