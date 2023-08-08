VersaTrial Introduces Tools to Streamline Business Development for Clinical Research Sites
VersaTrial's new BD Toolbox centralizes site data to boost business development efficiency and accuracy for clinical research sites
We're cutting down on the time-consuming, manual work, enabling sites to focus on identifying the best-fit clinical trials.”WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VersaTrial, the clinical research site enablement and engagement platform, today announced the launch of its new Business Development (BD) Toolbox. Designed to centralize and optimize critical site data, the BD Toolbox enhances the speed and accuracy of business development efforts for clinical research sites, facilitating better collaboration and data reusability.
— Mike Wenger, VersaTrial Founder and CEO
Business development processes at research sites can be manual and laborious, often requiring staff to navigate siloed data across multiple systems. The completion of Feasibility Questionnaires, which are critical for pre qualifying sites for specific studies, can be particularly challenging and time-consuming.
With the introduction of the BD Toolbox, VersaTrial seeks to streamline these challenges and transform the business development landscape for clinical research sites.
The BD Toolbox introduces five distinct, groundbreaking tools:
Site Data Management: Streamlines the sharing of key site profile data with Sponsors and CROS, such as facilities and equipment, patient demographics and therapeutic area focus.
Resume Builder: Automates the maintenance of investigator and staff CVs, integrating with the site's CTMS and supplementing with ClinicalTrials.gov data to ensure accuracy, saving time and reducing administrative workloads.
FQ Library: Enhances the feasibility process by allowing sites to search within all previously completed questionnaires, accelerating the response time and improving accuracy.
Study Intelligence: Provides visibility into critical study performance data by curating and allowing annotation of historical study metrics from the site's CTMS.
Content Wizard: Employs generative AI and data from across the BD Toolbox, creating tailored content for various business development needs based on PI, Sponsor/CRO, and Therapeutic Area inputs.
Mike Wenger, Founder and CEO of VersaTrial, said, "In the competitive and complex world of clinical research, efficiency in responding to feasibilities is crucial. The BD Toolbox provides powerful, user-friendly tools that transform the way sites approach business development. We're cutting down on the time-consuming, manual work, enabling sites to focus on identifying the best-fit clinical trials."
About VersaTrial:
VersaTrial is the all-in-one site portal that lets Sponsors and CROs improve clinical trial speed, quality, and collaboration. Enabling sites to spend more time with patients and less time navigating technology systems unlocks faster trials with fewer mistakes, wider tech adoption, and stronger site relationships. Only VersaTrial’s clinical trial site engagement platform provides Sponsors and CROs with real-time operational insights, bi-directional communication, and access management alerts to ensure measurable partner oversight and quality execution. Learn more at https://www.versatrial.io
