The Clinical Trials Network (CTNx) Adopts VersaTrial to Alleviate Tech Overload and Empower Research Teams
CTNx will adopt VersaTrial's Study Organizer across its expansive network of over 75 specialty-based private practice research sites
We’re constantly looking for ways to make the lives of clinical research coordinators and investigators easier. VersaTrial does exactly that.”WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VersaTrial, the clinical research site enablement and engagement platform, today announced a collaboration with The Clinical Trials Network (CTNx). CTNx has chosen to adopt VersaTrial's Study Organizer, aiming to elevate research productivity and efficiency across its expansive network of over 75 specialty-based private practice research sites.
VersaTrial will provide CTNx's research staff with a streamlined solution to consolidate and access important study information such as technology portals, login credentials, and external contacts for each clinical trial. Its intelligent internet browser extension will enable users to quickly reference study-specific information directly and seamlessly within other clinical technologies like EDC, CTMS, and ePRO systems.
CTNx will be joining a rapidly expanding global community of research sites, hospitals, and academic medical centers who report increased productivity, reduced frustration, and greater job satisfaction thanks to VersaTrial.
"VersaTrial was specifically designed to reduce the technological burdens often associated with clinical research," said Mike Wenger, founder and CEO of VersaTrial. "We fully support CTNx’s vision to simplify and make clinical research more accessible for private practices. I’m delighted that our solution can provide CTNx study teams the much-needed extra time to concentrate on accuracy, adherence to protocols, and most importantly, patient care.”
Christopher Petek, President of CTNx, echoed this sentiment: “We’re thrilled about our new partnership with VersaTrial and look forward to rolling out their study organizer to all the research sites in The Clinical Trials Network (CTNx). At CTNx we’re constantly looking for ways to make the lives of clinical research coordinators and investigators easier. VersaTrial does exactly that, helping organize study information which saves time and improves site staff productivity.”
The Clinical Trials Network currently boasts 75 network sites, over 11,000 enrolled patients, partnerships with more than 60 sponsors, and over 400 clinical trials. Their focus areas include Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Allergy/Immunology, Neurology, and Women’s Health.
About CTNx
The Clinical Trials Network (CTNx) is a specialty-based network of private practice research sites dedicated to expanding access and representation in clinical trials. Since its inception in 2018, CTNx has opened over 75 sites with networks in Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Allergy/Immunology, Neurology, and Women’s Health. CTNx has built its reputation on assisting naïve investigators through the clinical trial space with its fully integrated centralized administrative support and in-house clinical research coordinator identification and training program. For more information, visit www.thectnx.com.
About VersaTrial
VersaTrial is the all-in-one site portal that lets Sponsors and CROs improve clinical trial speed, quality, and collaboration. Enabling sites to spend more time with patients and less time navigating technology systems unlocks faster trials with fewer mistakes, wider tech adoption, and stronger site relationships. Only VersaTrial’s clinical trial site engagement platform provides Sponsors and CROs with real-time operational insights, bi-directional communication, and access management alerts to ensure measurable partner oversight and quality execution. Learn more at https://www.versatrial.io.
