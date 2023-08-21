DeBary, FL Parade at Rivington to Welcome Disabled Veteran and Family to Their New Mortgage-Free Dream Finders Home
DeBary Mayor Karen Chasez to speak at Building Homes for Heroes parade/ceremony for disabled veteran and family being welcomed to their new home in RivingtonDEBARY, FL, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A longtime dream will be realized today when a local family is feted with a parade, flag ceremony and speeches before accepting the keys to their new house built by Dream Finders Homes, a premier builder at DeBary’s Rivington community. According to Dream Finders Homes’ Orlando Division President Gerry Boeneman, the 2,853 square-foot home is valued at nearly $475,000.
The event – in honor of wounded veteran USAF Staff Sergeant Matthew Cable, his wife Ensley, and son Cade – begins at 9:30 a.m. with a parade starting from the Rivington Amenity Center at 833 Terrapin Drive led by the color guard from DeBary Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8093, a flag ceremony and a speech by DeBary Mayor Karen Chasez. State and local government officials will also be on hand to welcome the veteran and his family.
USAF SSG Cable served for 10 years before being medically discharged in June 2022. Since developing leukemia from exposure to chemicals in the Middle East, he has been in his second remission for 3-1/2 years.
“The Cable family’s resilience in the midst of adversity is truly heroic,” said Andy Pujol, Founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes. “Their unwavering courage, grit, and determination gives us all hope. It’s a privilege to be a part of their journey in gifting them the keys to their forever home.”
To make the gifting of the home possible, Jacksonville-based Dream Finders Homes teamed up with developer Reader Communities and its joint venture partner Dallas-based Hillwood Communities to provide the homesite and build a mortgage-free home. The team partnered with Building Homes for Heroes, a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping provide homes and supportive services for injured veterans and first responders.
“We are truly inspired by Hillwood Communities' unwavering dedication to Building Homes for Heroes,” said Dean Barberree, President & Managing Partner of Reader Communities. “It’s our pleasure to join them and Dream Finders Homes in giving back and providing a home for a hero who has sacrificed for our country. We believe that there couldn't be a more fitting place to honor the Cable family than within the community of Rivington and the City of Debary.”
The house, Dream Finders Homes’ Anna Maria model with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is located within the master planned community off Fort Florida Road, west of U.S. 17-92 along the St. Johns River.
“Since we began this project, Dream Finders Homes has been committed to it, as are our trade partners and subcontractors who joined in by donating both materials and hours,” Boeneman said. “We all are grateful for SSG Cable’s sacrifice to our country.”
For more information on the Building Homes for Heroes project please visit: https://tinyurl.com/4pv27asw
Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization reached a program rating of 95.19%, in 2021, the 11th straight year reaching a program rating of at least 93%. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for six straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. Learn more at www.buildinghomesforheroes.org
Dream Finders Homes, founded by Patrick Zalupski in 2008, is routinely honored as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies. Based in Jacksonville, FL, the company has homebuilding operations in Orlando, FL, Savannah, GA, Bluffton, SC, Fayetteville, NC, Austin, TX, Denver, CO and the Washington, DC Metro area. Dream Finders closed over 6,878 homes and was the 18th largest homebuilder in the nation in 2022, according to Professional Builder magazine.
Rivington is located in DeBary, Fla adjacent to the St. Johns River, west of U.S. 17-92 and south of Konomac Lake. At completion, the 296-acre master-planned community will consist of 900 homes, a mix of new-build townhomes and single-family homes ranging from two to six bedrooms, two to six bathrooms, one to three-car garages and 1,276 to 3,833 square feet. Rivington features a resort-style pool, indoor/outdoor amenity pavilion, playground, neighborhood pocket parks and 10 miles of walking paths, trails and sidewalks. The community is just a quarter mile from the DeBary SunRail station and a short drive to Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Gemini Springs State Park and River City Nature Park. Rivington is being developed by Reader Communities and Hillwood Communities. Home sales are underway. For more information, visit the community website at www.liveatriv.com/
Reader Communities is a master-planned development firm whose principals have over 100 years of combined experience in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and disposition of mixed-use and residential land throughout the southeast. In the past decade, RC has developed and sold more than 5,000 residential lots, commercial, and multifamily land across the Southeast totaling well over $400M in value. With offices in Orlando and Raleigh, N.C.
Hillwood Communities, a Perot company, is a premier commercial and residential real estate developer, investor and advisor of properties throughout North America and Europe. With a diverse portfolio of properties and home to many of the world's leading companies, Hillwood is committed to bringing long-term value to our customers, partners and the communities we serve.
Through its Communities division, Hillwood has delivered 50,000 single-family lots in more than 100 master-planned communities across 13 states and Costa Rica. These communities continue to raise the bar in terms of quality, innovation, and the unmistakable sense of community that sets each property apart. Before laying the physical groundwork for any new residential development, Hillwood Communities takes the time to focus on the ideals that draw people together — and the everyday interactions that strengthen those bonds. By purposefully designing its walkways, gathering spaces, and structural amenities to spark spontaneous encounters and foster shared interests, Hillwood Communities believes in the power of community. For more information, please visit http://www.hillwoodcommunities.com.
