PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY® SIZZLES INTO FALL WITH RETURN OF BACONFEST AND PUMPKIN SEASON DELIGHTS
New menu items are available in store starting September 6ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Fall season approaches, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery®, a leading family-dining restaurant, is excited to announce the launch of its anticipated fall menu items, including the return of Baconfest and an array of pumpkin inspired treats. Available starting Wednesday, September 6, the seasonal offerings feature guest favorites such as the brand-new Bacon, Steak, and Broccoli Skillet and the return of guest favorite Maple Bacon Pancake Platter. The pumpkin line includes Pumpkin Spice Pancake Platter, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Mammoth Muffin®, and Pumpkin Pie and is available in all of Perkins nearly 300 locations.
These offerings remain true to Perkins mission of providing guests with friendly service and classic comfort dishes at a great price. Perkins takes great pride in their service, experience, and feeding folks what they like.
“As the temperatures begin to cool and the leaves change their hues, Perkins welcomes our guests to indulge in the comforting flavors of Fall,” said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®. “With the launch of our pumpkin-inspired treats and the return of fan-favorite Baconfest, we're setting the stage for an unforgettable family dining experience. This season, we're inviting our guests to savor the heartwarming flavors of Fall with our Pumpkin Spice Pancake Platter and other pumpkin delights. At the same time, our bacon creations, like the Bacon, Steak, and Broccoli Skillet, are a celebration of the bold and the savory. It's a journey that harmonizes tradition and innovation.”
The fall menu features these anytime offerings, available for a limited time at participating locations.
-Bacon, Spinach & Tomato Benedict: The benedict is served with three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, fresh sautéed spinach, oven- roasted tomatoes on a grilled English muffin topped with two basted eggs* and hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit and choice of crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes.
-Bacon & Broccoli Breakfast Skillet: This breakfast skillet lets steak take the center stage with Applewood smoked bacon, fresh broccoli, grilled red peppers, yellow onions, and cheese sauce served over garlic butter rice.
-Bacon Pepper Jack Omelet: This three-egg omelet features Applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, grilled yellow onions, fresh sautéed spinach, and oven-roasted tomatoes. The omelet is served with hash browns or breakfast potatoes and a choice of three buttermilk pancakes, Mammoth Muffin® or buttered toast.
-Maple Bacon Pancake Platter: Perkins added bacon to its secret-recipe buttermilk batter and created this platter that features a stack of three pancakes topped with its new signature Maple Bacon glaze. The platter is served with two eggs and a choice of two Applewood smoked bacon strips or two sausage links.
-Smokehouse Bacon Double Cheeseburger: For the burger fans, Perkins is serving up two quarter-pound 100% Angus beef patties and topping them with Cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles.
-Big Bacon BLT: This sandwich is for real bacon lovers. It features six strips of crisp Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white or whole wheat toast. The BLT is served with a choice of fries or a cup of soup.
-Pumpkin Spice Pancake Platter: Three buttermilk pancakes made-from-scratch with real pumpkin and cinnamon, garnished with whipped topping. Served with two eggs* and choice of two Applewood smoked bacon strips or two sausage links.
-Pumpkin Cream Cheese Mammoth Muffin® & Pumpkin Pie
It is now easier than ever for guests to enjoy Perkins favorites, as all entrées and bakery treats are available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery by visiting www.PerkinsToGo.com. For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu.
About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®
Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has more than 270 company- owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. Over the years this legacy brand has become legendary. Perkins was named a Top 50 Privately Held Chain by FSR magazine and a Top 500 Franchise by Franchise Times.
Known for serving breakfast all day long, Perkins expansive menu includes popular breakfast items such as the Build-Your-Own Breakfast, made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, and Bottomless Pot of Coffee®. The menu also features signature lunch and dinners options, from soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches to hearty homestyle entrées. What truly sets Perkins apart is the iconic in-store bakery, which offers a wide selection of fresh-made pies and other treats, including their signature Mammoth Muffins®. They are proud to serve up quality food along with rewarding, craveable experiences that call everyone back to the table. All menu and bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.com.
As a leading full-service concept within the FSR space, Perkins continues to grow its corporate presence and with multi-unit franchise operators by offering a number of flexible build options.
To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com.
