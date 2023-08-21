DATABASICS and Sylogist Enter into Strategic Partnership
With this partnership, we expand our capabilities to provide future joint customers the complete experience, from sales through configuration and support.”RESTON, VA, US, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DATABASICS, a leader in time and expense management solutions, and Sylogist Ltd., a leading SaaS-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution provider built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, have partnered to deliver higher efficiency and productivity through integration and specialization.
— DATABASICS Vice President of Sales Chris Harley
The partnership will extend SylogistMission ERP’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central implementations with DATABASICS’ timesheet and expense reporting solutions; particularly for nonprofit, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), which are markets where both Sylogist and DATABASICS focus.
DATABASICS Time and Expense gives Sylogist customers the complete user experience for capturing expenses, labor, and billing details on projects and grants. This user experience supports everyone from end users to executives with ease of use and unmatched flexibility to streamlined controls and compliance. Organizations leveraging the combined DATABASICS & SylogistMission solutions will gain the data and oversight needed to monitor spend and labor activities thanks to real-time reporting, automated workflows, and seamless integration between the applications.
“This partnership brings immense value to our nonprofit, and local government customers, present and future. By integrating DATABASICS' solutions, we are excited to offer streamlined expense and labor management that brings unprecedented efficiencies to our customers, empowering them with real-time insights and automated workflows,” said Mark Sutton, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Sylogist.
DATABASICS Vice President of Sales Chris Harley said, “DATABASICS and Sylogist customers have been taking advantage of these two solutions for years. With this partnership, we expand our capabilities to provide future joint customers the complete experience, from sales through configuration and support.”
About DATABASICS
DATABASICS delivers time and leave tracking, expense reporting, and employee purchasing management solutions that lead the industry in value, performance, and adaptability. Integrations are offered for major accounting, payroll, and HR providers. DATABASICS’ customers range from regional businesses and nonprofits to global enterprises. To learn more please visit: https://www.data-basics.com
About Sylogist
Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, non-profit, and education markets. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. To learn more please visit: www.sylogist.com.
