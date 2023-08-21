Marwari Catalysts & GVFL Signed MOU to Transform Gujarat's Startups From 10 To 100

MCats & GVFL signed MOU to Transform Gujarat's Startups This venture represents a unique synergy of MCats' passion for nurturing entrepreneurial talent and GVFL's legacy of building successful businesses Aimed at propelling the startup ecosystem in Gujarat in the HealthTech, Wellness, Food, and AgriTech sectors

GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marwari Catalysts (MCats), a category-specific leading startup accelerator, has joined hands with GVFL, a pioneering name in venture finance in India, to announce an extraordinary joint startup acceleration program, Xcelerate, aimed at propelling the startup ecosystem in Gujarat in the HealthTech, Wellness, Food, and AgriTech sectors. The program promises to offer an unparalleled launchpad for disruptive startups seeking to revolutionize their respective industries.

The 3-month intensive acceleration program will provide selected startups with access to a myriad of resources, mentorship from industry veterans, and a significant initial investment of minimum ₹75 Lakhs - ₹3 Crores. This substantial financial boost will empower startups to fuel their growth, accelerate product development, and reach critical milestones with a competitive edge.

Why Choose the Xcelerate Joint Acceleration Program?

Expert Mentorship: Personalized mentorship from established founders and industry experts, equipping them with insights to navigate challenges and optimize strategies.

Investor Connects: Introductions to potential investors, paving the way for startups to secure additional funding and forge valuable partnerships for future growth.

Industry Connects: Opportunity to establish connections within their target industries, gaining access to potential customers, distribution channels, and industry leaders.

100+ Co-Founders Club: A supportive community of over 100+ co-founders will offer startups a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and peer-to-peer learning.

Tools to Scale: Essential resources and knowledge to effectively scale their businesses, ensuring sustainable growth beyond the program.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of MCats, says, "By joining forces with GVFL, we are not only enhancing opportunities for startups but also collectively empowering the startup ecosystem in Gujarat. This program represents a unique synergy of MCats' passion for nurturing entrepreneurial talent and GVFL's legacy of building successful businesses."

Kamal Bansal, MD, GVFL, says, "Over the last two decades, GVFL has successfully raised nine venture capital funds, channeling vital support to empower over 105 companies. Together with MCats, we'll stand as great mentors, navigators, and partners in the pursuit of startup success."

Backing up the viewpoint, Mihir Joshi, President of GVFL, says, "At GVFL, with each startup we support, we contribute to a vibrant ecosystem that drives progress. Now, teaming up with MCats, we're ready to amplify our impact and empower entrepreneurs like never before."

Nikhil Gupta, Director - Strategy & Alliances at MCats, says, "At MCats, we're not just shaping startups; we're sculpting success stories. Our passion for entrepreneurship is matched only by our commitment to nurturing groundbreaking ideas. With GVFL by our side, we're set to propel startups to remarkable heights."

Applications for our Xcelerate Program under the dedicated categories are now open. Interested startups can click the link and apply now

https://a4x-gvfl.marwaricatalysts.com/.

For more information about the Xcelerate Program, please visit Marwari Catalysts.

For more information about GVFL, please visit: https://gvfl.com/.

Connect with Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of MCats, on LinkedIn for insights and updates: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sushilsharmamcats/.

Connect with Nikhil Gupta, Director - Strategy & Alliances, on LinkedIn for insights and updates: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gnikhilgupta/.

About: Marwari Catalysts is the fastest-growing startup accelerator founded in 2019. We are a team of 100+ co-founders club who uplift people and economies by facilitating & fostering startup ecosystems, primarily in the untapped markets of Tier II and Tier III cities.

About: GVFL is a pioneer of Venture Capital in India promoted by the World Bank and the Government of Gujarat in 1990. They have supported ventures working on cutting-edge technology as well as encouraged entrepreneurs with innovative ideas.