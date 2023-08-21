Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach $9.67 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s plastic alternative packaging market forecast, the plastic alternative packaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 9.67 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the plastic alternative packaging market industry is due to growing environmental concerns associated with plastic usage. North America region is expected to hold the largest plastic alternative packaging market share. Major plastic alternative packaging companies include Amcor Limited, Tetra Pak, Sealed Air Corporation, Plastic Suppliers Inc., Kruger Inc

Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Segments
● By Type: Starch Based Plastic, Cellulose Based Plastics, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Other Types
● By Process: Recyclable, Reusable, Biodegradable
● By Application: Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Health Care, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plastic alternative packaging refers to packaging solutions made up of a plastic-like substance that dissolves effectively and leaves no hazardous residues and is derived from biodegradable materials and recyclable products. Plastic alternative packaging products are innovative eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials and include biodegradable packaging, packaging products made from recycled materials, and plant-based packaging

