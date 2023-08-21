Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size, Share, Industry Statistics, Trends And Report For 2023-2032

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the distributed fiber optic sensor market size is predicted to reach $1.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The growth in the distributed fiber optic sensor market is due to increase in consumption of oil and gas. North America region is expected to hold the largest distributed fiber optic sensor market share. Major players in the distributed fiber optic sensor market include AFL, AP Sensing GmbH, Baker Hughes Inc., Bandweaver, Brugg Kable AG, Fotech Solutions Ltd.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Segments

• By Type: Single-Mode, Multimode

• By Technology: Brillouin Scattering, Raman Scattering, Rayleigh Scattering

• By Application: Strain Sensing, Temperature Sensing, Acoustic/Vibration Sensing, Pressure Sensing, Other Applications

• By End User: Oil And Gas, Power And Utility, Safety And Security, Industrial, Civil Engineering

• By Geography: The global distributed fiber optic sensor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The distributed fiber optic sensors are generally used in high voltage electricity regions and are designed to withstand high temperatures. These are deployed to the high electromagnetic zone where electronic sensors cannot operate to strain, temperature, and acoustic perturbations along with the performance of optical fiber networks.

