Aerospace Plastics Market Size, Share, Trends And Industry Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Plastics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace plastics market size is predicted to reach $0.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.
The growth in the aerospace plastics market is due to increasing fleet size of commercial aircraft. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace plastics market share. Major players in the aerospace plastics market include SABIC, BASF SE, Solvay, DuPont, Victrex PLC., Evonik Industries AG.
Aerospace Plastics Market Segments
• By Polymer Type: Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polycarbonates (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
• By Application: Aircraft Frame, Components, Cabin Interiors, Wings And Rotor Blades, Other Applications
• By End-use: Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts, Rotary Aircrafts, General Aviation
• By Geography: The global aerospace plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aerospace plastics are long-lasting lightweight materials that have the same strength as metals, do not rust, are easy to fabricate, and require less maintenance than other materials to reduce aircraft fuel consumption and maintenance costs.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Aerospace Plastics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
