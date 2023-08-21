Death Investigation Underway In Somerset County

August 20, 2023

(CRISFIELD, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man in Somerset County.

The deceased is identified as Kevin Lamont Jackson, 34, of Crisfield, Maryland. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Jackson was located by Crisfield Police Department in a vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2023, in the 100 block of Somers Cove in Crisfield, Maryland. Officers from the Crisfield Police Department found him in a car parked off the road while conducting routine patrol in the area of Charlotte Avenue in Crisfield.

Police approached the car and found Jackson in the driver’s seat with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene. Technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene and collect evidence after obtaining a search warrant.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region responded to the scene. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation at the request of the Crisfield Police Department. Additional assistance is provided by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland Gun Center and the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Witnesses in the area and anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation continues.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov