Palau Blockchain Summit: Visionary Experts Convene for Inaugural Event in Emerging Blockchain Hub

We are excited for the upcoming summit and are looking forward to this opportunity for the Palauan community to engage on the topic of blockchain in an open forum.” — Alan Seid Jr., Co-founder of the Palau Blockchain Society

KOROR, PALAU, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 30 Web3 leaders including Vitalik Buterin will soon arrive in Palau for the Palau Blockchain Summit, a community-driven event hosted by the Palau Blockchain Society, Palau Ocean Foundation, Metropolis Global and Cura, supported by Ripple and Mask Network. The Palau Blockchain Summit connects global Web3 leaders and the Palauan community, showcases Palau’s digital innovation efforts, and educates the general public of Palau on the potential of blockchain technologies.

The summit will convene leading experts, visionaries, and stakeholders to discuss the future of Web3 and its application toward Palau’s sustainable development goals and new governance initiatives. The key purpose of the event is for the blockchain leaders to learn more about Palau, a pristine island paradise, and the challenges it is currently facing, and brainstorm to collectively develop a list of solutions and ideas to propose to the country, connect the community to resources, and make Palau the next web3 hub in the Asia Pacific. The event will be conducted in a mix of conference and un-conference styles with hundreds of enthusiastic local Palauans.

His Excellency President Whipps Jr. and the Minister of Finance, Kaleb Udui will both participate as speakers at the summit. Governors and representatives from each state are expected to attend, and the event will be broadcast on local television and radio, with a live stream being available on Youtube for Palauans around the world.

“We are excited for the upcoming summit and are looking forward to this opportunity for the Palauan community to engage on the topic of blockchain in an open forum. We are delighted to have so many leading experts join us including Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum” said Alan Seid Jr., Co-founder of the Palau Blockchain Society

The summit will include workshops and educational opportunities for Palauan students and community members to learn about blockchain from the experts visiting Palau for the summit. The summit will also explore applications of blockchain technologies in finance, governance, healthcare, real estate, and carbon credits and how they can be transformed and help Palau create new opportunities in its growing digital economy.

Two days of interactive talks will take place August 27-28 at the Palasia Hotel in Koror. Workshop topics include Blockchain 101, Web3, entrepreneurship, smart contracts, and others. Please check the website for the latest information.

All Palauans can register for the summit for free at PalauBlockchainSummit.com Palauans who register will also receive a Palau Pass NFT.