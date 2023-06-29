Palau Blockchain Summit Sets the Stage for the Future of New Governance and Sustainability on Chain

With a focus on Web3 and its applications, the summit brings together key stakeholders to discuss innovative solutions and collaborative opportunities in Palau.

KOROR, PALAU, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Palau Blockchain Society held a press conference in Palau to mark the official announcement of Palau’s first major blockchain event.

The Palau Blockchain Summit, an event focused on exploring the potential of blockchain technology and its impact on governance and sustainability, is set to take place August 27-29 in the beautiful island nation of Palau. The summit aims to bring together leading experts, visionaries, and stakeholders to discuss the future of Web3 and its application toward Palau’s sustainable development goals.

The event is led by the Palau Blockchain Society, with the support of co-organizers the Palau Ocean Foundation, Metropolis Global, Cura, and Enjinstarter.

Under the theme "Navigating the Future of Web3: New Governance and Sustainability on Chain," this summit will serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration, empowering attendees with insights and strategies to harness the transformative power of blockchain technology. Palau, known for its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable practices, is at the forefront of exploring innovative solutions for governance and sustainability through emerging technologies like blockchain.

Distinguish speakers include:

- Surangel Whipps Jr. (President of Republic of Palau)

- Kaleb Udui (Minister of Finance, Republic of Palau)

- Audrey Tang (Minister of Digital Affairs, Taiwan)

- Tim Draper (Founder and Managing Partner of Draper Associates)

- Benoît Clément (Director of Financial Innovation at Verra)

The Palau Blockchain Summit will feature a diverse range of sessions, panel discussions, and workshops, covering topics such as decentralized finance, new governance and charter zones, network states, digital identity and payments, Palau’s blue economy, and the future of blue carbon and sustainable development. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the potential applications of blockchain technology and explore opportunities for collaboration and investment in Palau.

The Palau Blockchain Summit is open to blockchain enthusiasts, industry professionals, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and individuals interested in the transformative potential of Web3 and its applications in governance and sustainability. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and discover new possibilities in Palau's blockchain ecosystem.

Speakers interested in participating and contributing to this dialogue can contact the organizers to learn more.

For more information about the Palau Blockchain Summit and to register for the event, please visit palaublockchainsummit.com.