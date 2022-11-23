Metropolis "Digital Nations" Platform Announces Backing by Patri Friedman and Pronomos Capital

Soon global citizens will be able to join emerging Digital Nations outside their home country, sparking a new era of personal freedom and economic mobility

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Global, Inc. has received investment from Pronomos Capital, supporting its mission to provide global citizens with universal access to Digital Nations - countries existing in the digital space with physical sovereignties as anchors. Digital Nation participants can enjoy trusted government products and services, regardless of their home jurisdiction.

Pronomos Capital is led by Patri Friedman, founder of Seasteading Institute and Ephemerisle. Backers of Pronomos include Peter Thiel and Balaji Srinivasin, among other leaders with a mission to build prosperous sovereignties that grow to empower entire regions and improve the lives of millions.

"We are thrilled to have the backing of Pronomos Capital, the leading fund in our space, with an aligned thesis centered on economic liberation," said Metropolis Global CEO Elaine Wang. "With this investment, we will be able to accelerate our work to build a better future for the emerging global digital civilization, or as we like to call it, 'Civilization 2.0'."

“I'm excited to be a part of the Metropolis journey with fellow visionaries Elaine & Martin,” said Patri Friedman. “And I am super excited for their Digital Nation initiatives and their modular approach to bringing governance innovations to the masses.”

Metropolis has been working with Palau, a Pacific Island nation, to help transform its tourism-based economy to a technology-based economy, and is forming a Digital Nation Alliance (DNA) that welcomes sovereign partners aligned with this global vision.

Metropolis has a globally diverse team of experienced entrepreneurs, technologists, and legal experts with a shared commitment to creating systems that help bring forth a world with more freedom and economic mobility for all global citizens.

