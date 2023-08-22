Children’s Author Camille Klump Receives National Recognition For Her Environmental Book For Kids The Oyster Garden

FAPA award winner Bronze Medal For The Oyster Garden

The Oyster Garden by children's author Camille Klump wins a bronze medal in the category of education at FAPA 2023 Book Award Ceremony held in Orlando Florida

OLDSMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 annual Florida Authors and Publishers Association President’s Book Awards, held at Lake Buena Vista, FL (8/5/2023), recognized The Oyster Garden by Camille Klump in the category of education, as a bronze medal winner.

Hosted by the Florida Authors and Publishers Association, this prestigious national award was open to books published between 2021 and 2023. The judges for this national competition are librarians, educators, and publishing professionals. The FAPA President's Book Awards recognizes book publishing excellence and creativity in design, content and production for authors, illustrators, cover designers, and publishers. This contest is not limited to Florida; it is open to anyone worldwide, as long as the book is written in English. FAPA’s president Robert Jacob, commented that “The competition was exceptionally close, and scores were unusually high.” He went on to say that “This year, we had the finest quality books in recent memory and judges had a difficult time narrowing down the finalists. Earning a medal is a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to each winner’s skill and talent.”

Camille Klump is an advocate for conservation in the Tampa Bay area and the Amazon rainforest. She has written several books to help children understand how a changing climate will affect the environment. Camille has been recognized by the city of Oldsmar and Tampa Bay Watch for her contribution in highlighting the value, beauty, and fragility of Florida’s diverse ecosystem. In July, the award-winning author launched another environmental book for children, A Code Red Christmas, which made it to Ingram Spark’s number ten best seller in Christmas and holiday- themed books, in less than three weeks.

The Oyster Garden is based on living, vertical oyster gardens being used in Tampa Bay, to alleviate contaminated bay water but its application extends as far as Chesapeake Bay, the United Kingdom and Australia. Oyster gardens have long demonstrated remarkable success in purifying polluted ocean water, and one adult oyster can filter up to fifty gallons of water a day. The thirty-two-page, full color illustrated book, helps young children appreciate the beauty of our oceans, and highlights the many sea creatures that make the ocean their home. It shows them that going green can be a fun, educational and interactive experience.

The Oyster Garden is illustrated by the talented U.K. based artist, Mike Roberts. Mike has been commissioned to present medieval art for schools, education bodies, and the National Heritage Body of the Historic Environment Service of the Welsh government. His botanical illustrations were used in a conservation project campaign for the Carneddau mountain range, North Wales. Mike is the lead artist for the online educational series, United Tales of America.

The award-winning book The Oyster Garden, is a valuable tool for any parent looking for an out-in-the field green project to do with their children. It is perfect for any junior scientist or aspiring conservationist and makes a terrific addition to your little one’s green library.

It is available on Amazon in the United States, and the United Kingdom, https://www.amazon.com/OYSTER-GARDEN-CAMILLE-KLUMP/dp/BOC128V28N/ You can also purchase through the author’s website https://www.camilleklump.com or through Barnes and Noble, and other major bookstores.