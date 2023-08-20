Derby Barracks / Agg Domestic assault / Interference W/ access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5003986

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2023 @ 2237 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 111 Derby, VT

VIOLATION: 1St Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: William Loomis

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an assault in VT RT 111 in the Town of Morgan, VT. Investigation revealed William Loomis (77) strangled and placed a household member in fear. Loomis was taken into custody without incident, transported to the Derby Barracks, processed and later transported to Northern State Correctional.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/23 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Norther Stated Correctional

BAIL: HOLD W/O Bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881