Derby Barracks / Agg Domestic assault / Interference W/ access to Emergency Services

CASE#: 23A5003986
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/19/2023 @ 2237 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 111 Derby, VT
VIOLATION: 1St Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: William Loomis
AGE: 77
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an assault in VT RT 111 in the Town of Morgan, VT. Investigation revealed William Loomis (77) strangled and placed a household member in fear. Loomis was taken into custody without incident, transported to the Derby Barracks, processed and later transported to Northern State Correctional.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/23 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Norther Stated Correctional
BAIL: HOLD W/O Bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
