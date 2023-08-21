Santander's Vibrant Business Landscape Takes Center Stage in Miami this week with world class Companies & Services.
30 Leading Companies Set to Showcase in Miami Premier Products and Services for the United States at the LIVE Santander 1.0 Workshop.
Our mission is to promote our region in terms of investment & exports, to satisfy the American tourist and to make effective business with our entrepreneurs.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a demanding and successful call, the Government of Santander together with the Bucaramanga Chamber of Commerce (CCB), ProColombia and the Office of International Affairs (Ofai) of the Bucaramanga Mayor's Office, announced the group of 30 companies that will represent to the region of Santander in the first international business relationship event called (Love, Invest, Visit and Export) LIVE Santander 1.0, which is sponsored by the Colombian Consulate in Miami and on August 22 will be the official launch with a private cocktail in its facilities in Coral Gables, FL from 5:00 p.m.
— Governor of Santander, Mauricio Aguilar Hurtado.
This Business Workshop, led by the Governor of Santander, Mauricio Aguilar Hurtado, will open its exhibition to the public on August 23 and 24 in the United States (USA), at the Even Hotel located at 3499 NW 25th Street, Miami FL 33142 with flexible hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the main event hall. In addition, there will be a visit from the Colombian Ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo Urrutia, on Thursday, August 24 in the morning hours.
"Our mission is to promote our region in terms of investment, exports, to satisfy the American tourist and to make effective business with our entrepreneurs," explained the Governor of Santander, Mauricio Aguilar Hurtado.
Likewise, the Governor said that the chosen companies “represent a variety of offers and high-quality products, which are in demand in the North American market. They are companies in the fashion, footwear, clothing, jewelry, manufacturing, packaging, metal-mechanics, tourism services, health, agricultural, and foods such as coffee and cocoa, and the sector where today we have a great commitment, which is that of industries 4.0”.
The event will have an academic agenda of allies in the region, showing the advances in foreign investment issues, business opportunities, gastronomy and tourism.
