Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,754 in the last 365 days.

Santander's Vibrant Business Landscape Takes Center Stage in Miami this week with world class Companies & Services.

Panachi, also known as Chicamocha National Park, 50km from Bucaramanga, Colombia, is the site of a top-notch tourist attraction

Santander Fashion Industry is a key exporter to the United States.

The Health Services in Santander are in demand by foreigners for its quality and affordability.

30 Leading Companies Set to Showcase in Miami Premier Products and Services for the United States at the LIVE Santander 1.0 Workshop.

Our mission is to promote our region in terms of investment & exports, to satisfy the American tourist and to make effective business with our entrepreneurs.”
— Governor of Santander, Mauricio Aguilar Hurtado.
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a demanding and successful call, the Government of Santander together with the Bucaramanga Chamber of Commerce (CCB), ProColombia and the Office of International Affairs (Ofai) of the Bucaramanga Mayor's Office, announced the group of 30 companies that will represent to the region of Santander in the first international business relationship event called (Love, Invest, Visit and Export) LIVE Santander 1.0, which is sponsored by the Colombian Consulate in Miami and on August 22 will be the official launch with a private cocktail in its facilities in Coral Gables, FL from 5:00 p.m.

This Business Workshop, led by the Governor of Santander, Mauricio Aguilar Hurtado, will open its exhibition to the public on August 23 and 24 in the United States (USA), at the Even Hotel located at 3499 NW 25th Street, Miami FL 33142 with flexible hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the main event hall. In addition, there will be a visit from the Colombian Ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo Urrutia, on Thursday, August 24 in the morning hours.

"Our mission is to promote our region in terms of investment, exports, to satisfy the American tourist and to make effective business with our entrepreneurs," explained the Governor of Santander, Mauricio Aguilar Hurtado.

Likewise, the Governor said that the chosen companies “represent a variety of offers and high-quality products, which are in demand in the North American market. They are companies in the fashion, footwear, clothing, jewelry, manufacturing, packaging, metal-mechanics, tourism services, health, agricultural, and foods such as coffee and cocoa, and the sector where today we have a great commitment, which is that of industries 4.0”.

The event will have an academic agenda of allies in the region, showing the advances in foreign investment issues, business opportunities, gastronomy and tourism.

For more Information:
FLIC MEDIA
email us here

You just read:

Santander's Vibrant Business Landscape Takes Center Stage in Miami this week with world class Companies & Services.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more