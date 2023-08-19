Sweden and Ukraine strengthen their cooperation

SWEDEN, August 19 - On 19 August 2023, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Sweden. During the visit, several ministers took part in the talks. Mr Zelenskyy and Ms Zelenska were also received by His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen. Mr Kristersson also hosted meetings with the Speaker of the Riksdag, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and all party leaders.

A joint press conference was held after the talks.

“The visit highlights the close and strong relations between Sweden and Ukraine. It also shows that our support is important and contributes to Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion. I stressed once again that Sweden will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary,” says Mr Kristersson.

During the visit, Mr Kristersson and Mr Zelenskyy signed a Statement of Intent on enhanced cooperation between Sweden and Ukraine concerning Combat Vehicle 90. During the press conference, Mr Kristersson said that the Statement of Intent is a concrete testament of Sweden’s and Ukraine’s shared desire to enhance cooperation on the production, training and maintenance of the Combat Vehicle 90 system.

Statement: Joint statement of Intent between the Prime Minister of Sweden and the President of Ukraine

These talks covered Sweden’s continued military support, including the prospects for future deliveries of combat aircraft, Ukraine’s peace plan and Sweden’s support for Ukraine’s EU membership.

Sweden’s military support to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion amounts to more than SEK 20 billion. In addition to the Combat Vehicle 90 system, this support includes Leopard tanks, the Archer Artillery System, advanced anti-aircraft systems, ammunition, mine-clearance equipment and personal protective equipment.

Sweden’s overall support to Ukraine during this period amounts to SEK 26 billion and includes humanitarian assistance, financial support, support for reconstruction and support for civil crisis response. On 17 July, the Government adopted a strategy for Sweden’s reconstruction and reform cooperation with Ukraine comprising SEK 6 billion. During the visit, Mr Kristersson also presented a Ukrainian translation of this strategy.