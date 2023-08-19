Highway 1804 now open at mile point 52

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 1804 is now open at mile point 52, three miles north of the Hazelton Recreation Area.



The culvert repair project is ongoing. Motorists can expect a gravel roadway and reduced speed through the work zone.



Paving operations are expected to begin next week. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during this time.



This section of ND 1804 was previously closed due to an emergency culvert repair.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



