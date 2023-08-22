Co-Creator of Monster High and Disney Star Darlings, Barry Waldo Launches Debut Children's Book: 'The BEAR Who DARED'

The BEAR Who DARED Front Cover of Book 1 in the Bear in a Bow Tie book series The BEAR Who DARED book interior page of Blue with his friends, the Bees in Capris Barry Brandon Waldo, Author, Writer

How does a blue bear in a bow tie fit in in a forest full of brown bears? Maybe he just needs to find his own friends and discover how big the world really is.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and co-creator of iconic franchises Monster High (Mattel) and Star Darlings (Disney), Barry Waldo introduces young readers to a whimsical world of imagination, courage, and bravery in his debut children’s picture book, ‘The BEAR Who DARED’. One of the best rhyming books for little kids 3 to 8, this anti bully book for kids with beautiful illustrations has a captivating story that will engage new and young readers.

Waldo’s creative talent and dedication to storytelling for two decades has been showcased through his leadership overseeing the creation of Monster High, Mattel’s wildly popular brand that redefined the concept of classic monsters for a new generation, and Star Darlings, a beloved franchise acquired by The Walt Disney Company that encourages kids to embrace their inner light. With a distinguished career spanning years of innovative contributions to children’s entertainment, Waldo’s latest endeavor, ‘The BEAR Who DARED’ promises to be another treasured addition to his impressive portfolio.

In “The BEAR Who DARED,” readers are introduced to Blue, a well-mannered bear cub who embarks on a daring adventure to discover what else exists outside of his small forest home. As Blue navigates his fear of rejection, he makes new and loving friends as the book’s pages come alive with Marcin Piwowarski’s charming illustrations.

Embodying the book’s spirit of self-discovery, actor, producer and NYTimes Best Selling Author Sam Heughan, known for his starring role in the Outlander series, applauds ‘The BEAR Who DARED’ stating, “This is a fun-loving reminder that being yourself is the best thing you can be.”

‘The BEAR Who DARED’ is the first book of the ‘Bear in a Bow Tie’ series and is available as of today at leading online book retailers including Walmart, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

Book Title: “The BEAR Who DARED”

ISBN: 979-8987084977

Book Series: Bear in a Bow Tie

Format: Hardcover

Publication Date: August 22, 2023

Suggested Retail Price: $18.99 USA; £14.99 UK; €16.99 EU; $23.99 CAN; $29.99 AUS

Publisher: Bear Affair Inc.

About 'The BEAR Who DARED'

The BEAR Who DARED is a captivating children's picture book for kids by author Barry Brandon Waldo, inviting readers to join a blue bear on a courageous journey of self-discovery and friendship. Illustrated by Marcin Piwowarski, it is an authentic tale that captures the essence of childhood innocence and determination. 'The BEAR Who DARED' promises to be a meaningful reading experience with a relevant message for kids and adults alike.

About the Author

Barry Waldo is an author and co-creator of legendary franchises, including Monster High (Mattel) and Star Darlings (Disney). With a remarkable career that includes Ernst & Young, Procter & Gamble, and Chief Marketing Officer for will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas as well as executive positions at The Walt Disney Company and Mattel, Waldo’s innovative contributions to children’s entertainment have garnered him widespread recognition. His Young Adult novel, Anna and the Apocalypse, was published by Imprint Macmillan in 2018. His debut children’s picture book, The BEAR Who DARED marks the first in the ‘Bear in a Bow Tie’ series. Barry is an Arkansas native, and lives in Los Angeles and London UK, and travels the world with his spouse, the Production Designer for film and tv series Outlander (Sony, Starz), Luther, and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman (Warner Brothers, Netflix).

About the Illustrator

Marcin Piwowarski is an abstract painter and illustrator of over 3000 widely known children's books. His illustrated creations are both natural (mostly acrylic) and advanced digital paintings.The variety of style, from fresh, colorful, packed with a great humor through poetic ones, marks his illustrations out with a very characteristic line. He also indulges in successfully working as a freelance illustrator from over 30 years. The clients list ranges from the best Polish to well known worldwide publishers - ADPS Anno Domini Publishing (The Everyday Children Bible), Pearson, Pixal Pacific, Bazar Tales AS (Eventyr fra jordens hjertepatronized by Princess Martha Louise of Norway). And much much more. He currently lives in Spain.

Media Contact: Baz Brandon

Email: baz@bearinabowtie.com

Email: permissions@bearaffairinc.com

Website: https://bearaffairinc.com

