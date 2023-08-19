Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Baltimore County

August 19, 2023

(GWYNN OAK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash that occurred overnight in Baltimore County.

The driver and sole occupant, Mya Alisha Hall, 28, of Woodlawn, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at about 2:35 a.m. observed a white Honda SUV strike a guardrail at a ramp on Interstate 70 East to Interstate 695 East.

The trooper was in the area working a separate, unrelated crash. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

