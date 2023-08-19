Submit Release
News Search

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,698 in the last 365 days.

Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(GWYNN OAK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash that occurred overnight in Baltimore County.

The driver and sole occupant, Mya Alisha Hall, 28, of Woodlawn, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at about 2:35 a.m. observed a white Honda SUV strike a guardrail at a ramp on Interstate 70 East to Interstate 695 East.

The trooper was in the area working a separate, unrelated crash. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Baltimore County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more