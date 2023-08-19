Ukrainian President visits Sweden

SWEDEN, August 19 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Sweden on 19 August 2023 at the invitation of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The President's visit will begin at Harpsund. The President will participate in discussions with the Swedish Government. Meetings will also be held with the Speaker of the Riksdag, the Supreme Commander and the leaders of the Riksdag parties.

The meetings will focus on the situation in Ukraine and Sweden's continued strong engagement in, and support to, Ukraine.

Their Majesties The King and Queen will receive President Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, at Stenhammar Palace as part of the visit.

A joint press conference at Harpsund and photo opportunity will be held during the visit.