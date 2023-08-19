US initiates scope review investigation on steel wheels imported from Việt Nam

VIETNAM, August 19 -

HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a notice initiating a scope review investigation on steel wheels imported from Việt Nam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Trade Remedies Authority.

The authority said that on July 7 that the petitioner, Dexstar Company of the US, submitted a request to the DOC to initiate a scope review investigation on steel wheels completed in Việt Nam from components originating in China, which fall within the scope of the anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders that the US is applying to similar products from China.

According to US legal regulations, interested parties in the case are allowed to submit comments and relevant information to refute, clarify, or correct the information presented in the petitioner’s scope review request within 30 days from the date of the official initiation notice. After receiving comments from interested parties, the petitioner will have 14 days to respond.

The authority advised domestic producers and exporters to get themselves understand the regulations and procedures of the investigation, while properly and fully implementing the US’s information providing requests, and coordinating with the authority throughout the case to minimise risks.

Data from the authority showed that the number of trade remedy cases against Vietnamese export products has increased rapidly in recent years. As of the end of June, Việt Nam had faced 231 trade defence lawsuits, including 128 anti-dumping investigations.

In the first six months of this year, countries initiated four new trade remedy lawsuits against Việt Nam's exports. — VNS