St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic & multiple other charges.
CASE#: 23A4005889
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/10/23 at approximately 2337 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Burke
VIOLATION:
1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
Violation of Conditions of Release X2
Violation of a Final Abuse Prevention Order
Criminal Driver License Suspended
Unlawful Mischief
Petite Larceny
ACCUSED: Andrew Baird
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/10/23 at approximately 2337 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to West Burke to a domestic disturbance. Through investigation Troopers learned Baird assaulted an individual at the residence, stole money from them, drove with a criminally suspended driver’s license, and damaged a vehicle at the residence.
Further investigation revealed Baird also violated 2 sets of active conditions of release, and a Final Abuse Prevention Order.
Troopers were unable to locate Baird the night of the incident. On 8/18/23, Baird was taken into custody by Lyndonville Police Officers for a separate incident. Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks took Baird into custody from LPD and transported him to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing.
Baird was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex in St Johnsbury where he will be held until his arraignment on 8/21/23.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/21/2023 AT 1230 PM
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St Johnsbury
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.