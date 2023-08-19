St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic & multiple other charges.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4005889

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/10/23 at approximately 2337 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Burke

VIOLATION:

1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Violation of Conditions of Release X2

Violation of a Final Abuse Prevention Order

Criminal Driver License Suspended

Unlawful Mischief

Petite Larceny

ACCUSED: Andrew Baird

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/10/23 at approximately 2337 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to West Burke to a domestic disturbance. Through investigation Troopers learned Baird assaulted an individual at the residence, stole money from them, drove with a criminally suspended driver’s license, and damaged a vehicle at the residence.

Further investigation revealed Baird also violated 2 sets of active conditions of release, and a Final Abuse Prevention Order.

Troopers were unable to locate Baird the night of the incident. On 8/18/23, Baird was taken into custody by Lyndonville Police Officers for a separate incident. Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks took Baird into custody from LPD and transported him to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

Baird was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex in St Johnsbury where he will be held until his arraignment on 8/21/23.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/21/2023 AT 1230 PM

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St Johnsbury

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.