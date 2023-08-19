VSP Royalton/DUI, Leaving Scene of Accident, False Information to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2003939

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan & Trooper Hunt

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08-18-23 / 1823 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Road, Bethel

VIOLATION: Driving While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of a Crash

ACCUSED: Nicholas Goodrum

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: False Information to a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Hailey Clark

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: Cara Houston

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08-18-23, at approximately 1823 hours, State Police received a report of a vehicle that crashed into a picnic table on Sand Hill Road, Bethel and fled the scene. The caller was able to provide a description of the vehicle. Shortly thereafter Troopers from the Royalton Barracks located the vehicle traveling on Route 14, Royalton and initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle.

The operator was identified as Nicholas Goodrum who was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.

During the investigation Clark advised she was the operator who crashed into the picnic table, however this was found to be untrue.

Goodrum was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 09-12-23 for Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

Clark was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 11-28-23 for False Information to a Police Officer.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-12-23 / 11-28-23

COURT: Windsor

MUG SHOT: YES