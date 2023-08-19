VSP Royalton/DUI, Leaving Scene of Accident, False Information to Police
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2003939
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan & Trooper Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08-18-23 / 1823 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Road, Bethel
VIOLATION: Driving While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of a Crash
ACCUSED: Nicholas Goodrum
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
DATE/TIME: 08-18-23 / 1823 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Road, Bethel
VIOLATION: False Information to a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Hailey Clark
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: Cara Houston
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08-18-23, at approximately 1823 hours, State Police received a report of a vehicle that crashed into a picnic table on Sand Hill Road, Bethel and fled the scene. The caller was able to provide a description of the vehicle. Shortly thereafter Troopers from the Royalton Barracks located the vehicle traveling on Route 14, Royalton and initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle.
The operator was identified as Nicholas Goodrum who was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.
During the investigation Clark advised she was the operator who crashed into the picnic table, however this was found to be untrue.
Goodrum was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 09-12-23 for Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.
Clark was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 11-28-23 for False Information to a Police Officer.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09-12-23 / 11-28-23
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: YES