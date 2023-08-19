Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,242 in the last 365 days.

VSP Royalton/DUI, Leaving Scene of Accident, False Information to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2003939

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan & Trooper Hunt                            

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08-18-23 / 1823 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Road, Bethel

VIOLATION: Driving While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of a Crash

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Goodrum                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

DATE/TIME: 08-18-23 / 1823 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Road, Bethel

VIOLATION: False Information to a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Hailey Clark                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

VICTIM: Cara Houston

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08-18-23, at approximately 1823 hours, State Police received a report of a vehicle that crashed into a picnic table on Sand Hill Road, Bethel and fled the scene.  The caller was able to provide a description of the vehicle. Shortly thereafter Troopers from the Royalton Barracks located the vehicle traveling on Route 14, Royalton and initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. 

 

The operator was identified as Nicholas Goodrum who was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.

 

During the investigation Clark advised she was the operator who crashed into the picnic table, however this was found to be untrue.

 

Goodrum was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 09-12-23 for Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

 

Clark was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 11-28-23 for False Information to a Police Officer.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-12-23 / 11-28-23           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

VSP Royalton/DUI, Leaving Scene of Accident, False Information to Police

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more