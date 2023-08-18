Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:54 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victims’ property. The suspect took the victims’ property then fled the scene.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, a 34-year-old Deandre Britton, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), and Possession of a BB Gun.

