MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, August 7, 2023, to Monday, August 14, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 7, 2023, through Monday, August 14, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 64 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, August 7, 2023

A Mossberg 500A 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old John Thompson, of Southeast, D.C., for Destruction of Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-128-787

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-129-145

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Hussain Mohammed Al Saadi, of Boyds, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-129-431

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Dominique Massenburg, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Second Degree Cruelty to Children. CCN: 23-129-580

A Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-129-674

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Quebec Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Trevyn Hunter, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 23-129-678

A Ruger SR-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Antwan Monroe, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving/Possessing a Firearm having Serial Number Obliterated/Removed/Altered. CCN: 23-129-838

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jordan Tyler Alexander, of Northeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-129-930

A Lee-Enfield/Springfield 1903 .308 caliber rifle was recovered in the 4600 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-130-161

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Ontario Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Eliseo Ramirez, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-130-395

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 12th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Fredinand Emmanuel Okosi, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, False Impersonation of a Police Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-130-431

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jerell Cobb, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-130-439

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 51st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Makayla Notoria McLaurin, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-130-538

A Taurus PT-99 AF 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Donte Younger, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-130-566

Thursday, August 10, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Eastern Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-130-572

A BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Jeffery Dewayne McDowney, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Entry and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-130-600

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-130-623

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Caprice Laron Gayles, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-130-643

A Sig Sauer P-239 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 31st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Perry Lee Jennings, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Destruction of Property, Resisting Arrest, and Threats to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 23-131-072

A Crosman 454 .117 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Mable Denise Mays, of Northeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 23-131-078

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the intersection of Montana Avenue and New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jeffrey Keith Phifer, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-131-087

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun and a BB gun were recovered in the 1200 block of 45th Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Antwon Devonte Haynie, of Southeast, D.C., and 22-year-old DaQuan Malik Oden, of Northwest, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 23-131-153

Friday, August 11, 2023

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, and an Anderson AM-15 .223/.556 caliber rifle were recovered in the 2700 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-131-206

A Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Timothy Eugene Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime of Violence, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-131-571

A Taurus PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Dominic Damion Reeves, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Drinking in Public, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-131-731

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of 19th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-131-737

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Stephen Laroy Jones, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-131-767

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 49th Street and East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-131-770

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, a Romanian Arms Cugir WASR-10 AK-47 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle, and a SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of Stoddert Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Hyattsville, MD, 18-year-old Delonte Mabry, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-131-779

Saturday, August 12, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer P-365 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of First Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Derrick Christopher Coltrane, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-131-827

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Marcorel Exantus, of Orlando, FL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-132-086

A Colt Trooper MK III .357 revolver was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-132-142

A Ruger 9E 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-132-183

A Rock Island Armory M200 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5300 E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kenneth Carl Leigh, Jr., of southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-132-214

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mn caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-132-279

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-132-297

A Taurus Millennium PT-145 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Robert Barnes, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-132-372

Sunday, August 13, 2023

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in 900 block U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Traeyvonn Belk, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-132-434

A Glock 30 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of S Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old William Cedric Allen, II, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-132-446

A Walther Arms PPQ .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 47th Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-132-629

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Da’Sean Thompson, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, National Firearms Act, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-132-783

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Suitland Parkway and Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Tonny Williams, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., 22-year-old Christopher Jordan, of Upper Marlboro, MD, 22-year-old Messiah Lewis, of Waldorf, MD, and 23-year-old Davon Barksdale, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Permit Suspended, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 23-132-836

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Quenton Bullock, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-132-851

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 34th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Habiblahi A. Azeez, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-132-859

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Demarje Lyons, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-132-866

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Nathaniel Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, National Firearms Act, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 23-132-932

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Malik Queen, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-132-957

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 42nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-133-014

Monday, August 14, 2023

A Hi-Point CF-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Wayne Monk, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-133-053

A Ruger SR-9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Riggs Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-133-400

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4300 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-133-605

A Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6200 block of Banks Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-133-635

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

