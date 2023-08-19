VSP Williston/Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1005323

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2023 @ 20:46 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamson Road, Cambridge Vermont.

VIOLATION: Simple Assault/Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Thomas P O’Halloran

AGE:47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont.

VICTIM: Adam A. Marsano

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 18, 2023 at approximately 2046 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Williamson Road in the Town of Cambridge, Vermont for a reported assault complaint. State Police made contact with the victim, who was identified as Adam Marsano at his residence. Marsano reported he was assaulted by a male later identified as Thomas O’Halloran. O’Halloran also caused monetary damage to Marsano’s residence by breaking a window prior to leaving the scene. O’Halloran was located shortly after leaving the residence, he was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charges of simple assault and unlawful mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 4, 2023 @12:30 PM

COURT: Lamoille County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov