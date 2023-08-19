VSP Williston/Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1005323
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: August 18, 2023 @ 20:46 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamson Road, Cambridge Vermont.
VIOLATION: Simple Assault/Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Thomas P O’Halloran
AGE:47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont.
VICTIM: Adam A. Marsano
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 18, 2023 at approximately 2046 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Williamson Road in the Town of Cambridge, Vermont for a reported assault complaint. State Police made contact with the victim, who was identified as Adam Marsano at his residence. Marsano reported he was assaulted by a male later identified as Thomas O’Halloran. O’Halloran also caused monetary damage to Marsano’s residence by breaking a window prior to leaving the scene. O’Halloran was located shortly after leaving the residence, he was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charges of simple assault and unlawful mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 4, 2023 @12:30 PM
COURT: Lamoille County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918