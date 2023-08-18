Empowering Hope in Southampton: Join Tal Man and Soroka Medical Center This Thursday to Support Cancer Research
SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an extraordinary partnership linking a personal journey of survivorship with a commitment to healthcare excellence, Tal Man, a resilient cancer survivor and entrepreneur, joins forces with Soroka Medical Center to raise vital support for the Legacy Heritage Oncology Center & Dr. Larry Norton Institute. Come meet Tal on Thursday, August 24th, from 5pm to 7pm at the spectacular Alice+Olivia Southampton location, and experience the remarkable synergy of style and purpose. All guests will receive a complimentary charm by Tal.
Tal founded Talia to help women express themselves through personal style, and to provide a unique outlet for everyday creativity.
Tal Man's personal journey from acclaimed television personality to jewelry designer took an unexpected turn with a cervical cancer diagnosis. Her unwavering spirit in the face of adversity propelled her towards her mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients. Upon learning about Soroka Medical Center and their profound legacy of bringing cutting edge care to underserved communities, Tal herself was moved to action, and she created this opportunity to give back to the community by partnering with the iconic Alice+Olivia for this special event, kindling hope and facilitating healing.
Renowned for its comprehensive cancer care, pioneering research, and unwavering dedication to patient well-being, Soroka Medical Center stands as a beacon of hope for numerous individuals and families within Israel’s southern region. At the forefront of cancer treatment and research, the center's state-of-the-art Legacy Heritage Oncology Center & Dr. Larry Norton Institute encompasses a holistic approach to patient care, nurturing both body and spirit.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Tal Man in this significant endeavor," said Rachel Heisler, Executive Director at American Friends of Soroka Medical Center. "Her journey exemplifies the strength that can arise from adversity, and her support aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing exceptional care and support to all cancer patients, creating lasting change."
The event promises an evening of elegance as guests explore the Alice+Olivia fall collection and an exquisite collection of jewelry from Talia Jewelry. Every purchase made during the event will contribute directly to the Legacy Heritage Oncology Center & Dr. Larry Norton Institute at Soroka Medical Center. 10% of all proceeds from the event will benefit GYN Cancer Research at Soroka.
To become a part of this narrative of empowerment and transformation, RSVP today: Marketing@mytalia.com. All are welcome to attend and be a part of this amazing fashion event fostering hope and heralding change for those who need it most during challenging times.
For additional information please contact Rahel at Friends@Soroka.org.
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center.
Soroka Medical Center is Israel’s leading healthcare institution providing world-class healthcare for all. Located in Be’er Sheva, it is the sole medical center in the entire Negev, one of the country’s most diverse and fastest-growing areas. Soroka serves over 1.2 million residents, including over 400,000 children, in a region that comprises 60% of Israel’s land. With two medical schools, a proven record of producing groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments and an extraordinary staff, Soroka offers exceptional healthcare for all, regardless of race, religion, or politics.This unique institution, founded in 1959, exemplifies a deep commitment to outstanding medical care, peaceful coexistence in action and medical research that has a global impact. Soroka.org.
