NCIS's Diona Reasonover to Grand Marshal the Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration's Run, Walk & Roll on September 17

Fundraiser benefits inclusion for kids with disabilities. 4k Run, Walk & Roll includes an exhibition fair, free refreshments, a raffle, t-shirts, & goodie bags.

Inclusion Matters' accessible playgrounds provide a space where my son can be seen as, and act like what he is – an 8-year-old boy who loves to play, pretend, and be wild.” — Camie Rodan

LOS ANGELES, CA, LOS ANGELES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor/Writer Diona Reasonover (NCIS) will serve as Grand Marshal and join Co-Founder and EP of NCIS, Scott Williams, at Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration’s 26th Annual Run, Walk & Roll presented by Wells Fargo, on Sunday, September 17, in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA.

The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks is a partner for this family-friendly event that raises critical funds, increases awareness for inclusive play, and celebrates children with disabilities for the Inclusion Matters nonprofit organization.

The Run, Walk & Roll is free to participate in. Participants are asked to create a personal fundraising page at bit.ly/runwalkroll2023.

The event is from 7am-11am and will have complimentary refreshments, t-shirts, a raffle, and a great exhibition fair with kids’ activities for participating families. Children with disabilities will be paired with buddies who will accompany them on the Walk & Roll portion of the event.

Learn more at: inclusionmatters.org

