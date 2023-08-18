NCIS's Diona Reasonover to Grand Marshal the Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration's Run, Walk & Roll on September 17
Fundraiser benefits inclusion for kids with disabilities. 4k Run, Walk & Roll includes an exhibition fair, free refreshments, a raffle, t-shirts, & goodie bags.
LOS ANGELES, CA, LOS ANGELES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor/Writer Diona Reasonover (NCIS) will serve as Grand Marshal and join Co-Founder and EP of NCIS, Scott Williams, at Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration’s 26th Annual Run, Walk & Roll presented by Wells Fargo, on Sunday, September 17, in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA.
The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks is a partner for this family-friendly event that raises critical funds, increases awareness for inclusive play, and celebrates children with disabilities for the Inclusion Matters nonprofit organization.
The Run, Walk & Roll is free to participate in. Participants are asked to create a personal fundraising page at bit.ly/runwalkroll2023.
The event is from 7am-11am and will have complimentary refreshments, t-shirts, a raffle, and a great exhibition fair with kids’ activities for participating families. Children with disabilities will be paired with buddies who will accompany them on the Walk & Roll portion of the event.
Learn more at: inclusionmatters.org
Marci Moran
Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration
+1 818-988-5676
marci@inclusionmatters.org
