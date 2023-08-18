Submit Release
NCIS's Diona Reasonover to Grand Marshal the Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration's Run, Walk & Roll on September 17

Logo for Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration Run, Walk & Roll 2023

Image of Grand Marshal, Diona Reasonver

Image of Solly Rodan that says Meet Solly at the top of image

Solly and Family

Fundraiser benefits inclusion for kids with disabilities. 4k Run, Walk & Roll includes an exhibition fair, free refreshments, a raffle, t-shirts, & goodie bags.

Inclusion Matters' accessible playgrounds provide a space where my son can be seen as, and act like what he is – an 8-year-old boy who loves to play, pretend, and be wild.”
— Camie Rodan

LOS ANGELES, CA, LOS ANGELES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor/Writer Diona Reasonover (NCIS) will serve as Grand Marshal and join Co-Founder and EP of NCIS, Scott Williams, at Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration’s 26th Annual Run, Walk & Roll presented by Wells Fargo, on Sunday, September 17, in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA.

The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks is a partner for this family-friendly event that raises critical funds, increases awareness for inclusive play, and celebrates children with disabilities for the Inclusion Matters nonprofit organization.

The Run, Walk & Roll is free to participate in. Participants are asked to create a personal fundraising page at bit.ly/runwalkroll2023.

The event is from 7am-11am and will have complimentary refreshments, t-shirts, a raffle, and a great exhibition fair with kids’ activities for participating families. Children with disabilities will be paired with buddies who will accompany them on the Walk & Roll portion of the event.

Learn more at: inclusionmatters.org

Marci Moran
Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration
+1 818-988-5676
marci@inclusionmatters.org
Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration's 22nd Annual Run Walk & Roll with Gina Gershon and The Edge

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


