iNDEMAND Licenses Psychological Thriller, Premonition, Starring Bill Duke and Mallian Butler. Premiering October 1, 2023
Indie Film Company, Axiom Talent Management and Productions, Secures Licensing Deal with iNDEMAND for feature film, Premonition, and taps Bill Duke as Co-Star.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive: iNDEMAND, in association with Comcast Communications, Cox Communications and Charter Communications, has licensed the psychological thriller, Premonition. Starring Mallian Butler and Featuring Bill Duke, Premonition is slated to be released on October 1, 2023.
Bill Duke (Predator, Commando, Black-Lightning) joins ensemble cast Mallian Butler
(Black-ish, Family Reunion), Tony Williams (Wonder London), Ryon Thomas (The Missing),
Valoneecia Tolbert (Tales of a Blerd Ballerina), Jean Charles, Gurie Sheffield, Jr. (Yellowstone,
Bass Reeves), Corey Pratt (The Cure), etc. in the feature film, Premonition.
Premonition follows a teen girl, Camilla Hardin (Mallian Butler), who becomes the object of a nightmarishly twisted, serial killer’s deadly affection. While recovering from the recent disappearance of her best friend, she and her family’s journey back to normalcy is interrupted by her sudden onset of premonitions. Ultimately, a disturbing premonition raises awareness of her impending abduction, and
possible murder. Out of time and options, Camilla faces the nearly impossible task of convincing her parents that her premonitions are real. If she fails, then she’ll face certain death.
Bill Duke portrays Donald " Sleepy" Carter, a retired FBI Agent known for catching serial killers. Direct from the pages of the bestselling, mystery series, The Sleepy Carter Mysteries, Bill Duke perfectly brings this character to life.
Co-Written, Co-Directed and Produced by Mahalia Jackson-Butler, CEO at
Axiom Talent Management and Productions, LLC.
Co-Written by award- winning, bestselling novelist, Brian W. Smith and co-directed by Kirtana
Banskota.
Watch Premonition on iNDEMAND beginning October 1, 2023.
Movie Poster Credit: The Real Rhianna Mack
Movie Trailer Credit: Whitfield Films (Laterras R. Whitfield)
News Contributor: Mahalia Jackson-Butler
Mahalia Jackson-Butler
Axiom Talent Management and Productions, LLC
+1 888-611-3332
Premonition: Official Movie Trailer