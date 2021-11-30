15 Year Old Actress, Mallian Butler, Executive Produces Her First Film & Co-Stars in Holiday Film with Melissa Joan Hart
Dallas, TX Native/Actress Turned Published Book Author and Executive Producer, Mallian Butler, Continues To Thrive In Her Career Despite Pandemic Challenges.DALLAS, TX, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallian Butler (age 15), most recently known for her role as Ashley on the hit television show, Black-ish, has been keeping busy in her career while also broadening her professional footprint despite the numerous challenges that have been inherent to the pandemic. Inspired by the uncertainty of the film industry as a result of the pandemic's impact, Butler worked with her parents, Mahalia Jackson-Butler and Merrick Butler, Sr., to co-executive produce her first film, P.O.W.E.R.S. : BOOK ONE and co-author her first children's book (Morah's Misguided Adventures). Written by bestselling author, Brian W. Smith and Mahalia Jackson-Butler (Writer and Producer), the executive team heavily tapped into Dallas' local talent pool to bring the film to fruition. Featuring some of Dallas' most well known, award winning, African-American talent, the production leapt at the opportunity to bring aboard Corey Pratt, Tony Williams, Michael Guinn, Gurie Sheffield, Jr. etc. in addition to securing talent from the Atlanta(Marie France Louis) and New Orleans(Gracie Silva) markets. P.O.W.E.R.S. : BOOK ONE is a coming of age story about a young, teen girl who is experiencing the sudden awakening of super human abilities then she deals with the many challenges that accompany secrets and power. The film will screen at the Angelika Film Center and Cafe in Dallas, TX on December 11, 2021 at 3 P.M. Butler and her mother, in light of multiple television and film production cancellations at the height of the pandemic, reported feeling compelled to take control of the reins and move forward with creating their own opportunities. They are slated to produce four additional films in 2022.
In addition to co-producing her first film, Butler was also cast in the soon to be released holiday movie, Mistletoe in Montana. She co-stars in the film with Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina The Teenage Witch), Jamey Sheridan (Law and Order), Duane Henry (NCIS) Micheal Grant Terry (Bones) and Hero Hunter (Young Dylan). The movie is set to air on Lifetime December 17, 2021 at 7 P.M., Central Standard Time.
Butler recalls the impact the pandemic had on her, so -at its peak- she decided to get busy changing her narrative. She's not only a working actress and executive producer, but she’s also recently added published book author to her professional repertoire. Her book, Morah's Misguided Adventures, ushers in the opportunity for dialogue between parents and their young children concerning real life scenarios. The book is currently available at Amazon.
Mallian Butler is an honor student and sophomore at a local performing arts school. For the latest news about her, she can be found on IG, Facebook and Twitter as Mallian Butler or visit www.atmprod.com for more information regarding the film and literary productions that she is associated with.
Interested in attending the screening of P.O.W.E.R.S. : BOOK ONE in Dallas, TX? Access the attached Eventbrite link for event and ticket information.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-screening-film-premiere-powers-book-one-tickets-210329480137
Limited tickets are available to the public.
P.O.W.E.R.S. :BOOK ONE (Official Movie Trailer)