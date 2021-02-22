Young Black Actress, Mallian Butler, Scores Role On Black-ish.
Mallian Butler Is Set to Portray The Role of Ashley on Black-ish.FORT WORTH, TX, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallian Butler will join the cast of Black-ish in the role of Ashley. Her debut on the show is Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in episode 714, "The Mother and Child De-Union." In this episode "Bow and Junior take Olivia and her mother, Maxine, to brunch to celebrate Junior’s birthday, and Bow is forced to confront the idea of her and Junior having an oddly close relationship. Meanwhile, Jack is jealous that his new crush wants to hang out with Diane instead of him."(dgepress.com).
This booking is a dream come true for me," Mallian stated.
The 14 year old Dallas, TX turned Los Angeles, CA native has been a working actress over the course of the past 5 years and had been hopeful to land a role on the Black-ish production since the start of her career. Actively represented by Osbrink Talent and Treadwell Entertainment Group both of Los Angeles, CA, Mallian is set for a very bright future in the entertainment industry. A true "quad-threat", this young actress, singer, dancer and writer is braced to share all of her talents with the world. Mallian is most recently known for her role in the film, "Her Only Choice", where she co-starred alongside veteran actor, Leon Robinson and for launching her own episodic, scripted podcast series, Legitimately Mallie, where she stars in the show.
Tune in to Black-ish on the ABC network Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 8 P.M., CST to watch this rising star's debut on the show in the role of Ashley.
For the latest information regarding Mallian follow her on the following social media platforms:
IG:@mallianbutler
Facebook: @Mallianbutler1
Twitter:@MallianButler
Legitimately Mallie Production:
www.legitimatelymallie.com
Mahalia Jackson-Butler
Axiom Talent Management and Productions, LLC
AXIOMTM1@GMAIL.COM
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter