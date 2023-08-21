City of Columbia, MO Enhances Transparency, Fosters Community Engagement with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning
MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready to streamline the budget process and integrate reporting and financial systems, the City of Columbia, MO, sought a more efficient budgeting solution. Its search led to OpenGov, the leader in budgeting software for our nation’s cities.
Located between the major hubs of St. Louis and Kansas City, the City of Columbia is known for its dedication to serving residents with the most modern tools and methods. In recent years, the time consumption of the budget process made it clear to City leadership that a change was needed. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning captured the City’s attention with its personnel and capital planning capabilities and its promise of integrated reporting.
By adopting OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Columbia anticipates a new era of transformative change in its financial and strategic planning processes. The new software will revolutionize personnel and capital planning, allowing for a GFOA-compliant online budget book, an essential feature long sought after by the City. Plus, the software’s capabilities in fostering community engagement for strategic planning will enrich the City’s public participation and feedback mechanisms.
The City of Columbia, MO joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
