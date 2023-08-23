Parr Lumber Celebrates Anawalt's 100th Anniversary with Employee Appreciation Day
From left to right: Tony Cruz, Store General Manager; Rolando Robles, Anawalt Lumber President; Jay Griffin, CEO of Culture Cube Marketing
Parr Lumber honors Anawalt Lumber's 100th anniversary with Employee Appreciation Day, celebrating a fruitful business relationship since 1967.
Parr Lumber, a major distributor of building materials in the American Southwest, recently sponsored an Employee Appreciation Day at Anawalt Lumber & Hardware. The two companies have done business together since 1967, when Anawalt began buying high-quality, sustainably-grown lumber from Parr.
To show their gratitude for this enduring relationship, Parr Lumber awarded a plaque of appreciation and sent baked treats to Anawalt employees at the various Anawalt locations in the Los Angles area.
Rolando Robles, President of Anawalt Lumber & Hardware, accepted the plaque on August 15th, 2023, at Anawalt's flagship store on Pico Blvd in West Los Angeles.
"Parr has always provided us with top-quality lumber and excellent customer service. We couldn't be happier to have such a reliable partner," Mr. Robles said.
Cupcakes and refreshments capped off the celebration, thanking Anawalt employees for their hard work and dedication during the company's long history.
ABOUT PARR LUMBER
Parr Lumber supplies building materials to the southwestern United States, shipping by direct rail to Parr's 10-acre site in Chino, CA. Parr has a large truck fleet which then delivers the supplies to retail locations, including Anawalt.
Parr is notable for its high-quality products, emphasis on sustainability, and exceptional customer service.
ABOUT ANAWALT LUMBER & HARDWARE
Founded in 1923 as a family-run lumber and hardware business, Anawalt has grown into five large retail stores selling home improvement, construction, and garden center merchandise. Each store carries a slightly different inventory tailored to the community it serves.
Stores in West Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Highland, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades are open Monday through Sunday. Please visit anawaltlumber.com or call (310) 478-0324 for store hours and product information.
