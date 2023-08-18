H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival Wins Best Event
Visit Plano and celebrate the Official Hot Air Balloon Capital of Texas on September 21-24 at the four-day festival that was voted the Best Event/Festival.PLANO, TX, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival was voted the Best Event/Festival courtesy of Plano Magazine. The July/August issue featuring the Best of Plano highlights “The Guide to the Good Stuff.” The 2nd place winner within the Culture & Entertainment category is Dickens in Downtown Plano and 3rd place winner is Deerfield Lights.
Plano is the Official Hot Air Balloon Capital of Texas and will celebrate that distinction with a balloon launch* on Sunday, September 24 at 6:00 a.m. The Festival began in Plano in 1980 and has continued as an annual tradition for families to learn about ballooning. From the sunrise inflations to the sunset glows, the wonder of hot air balloons is an unforgettable adventure for our community and everyone who visits Plano. Discover Plano through its live music, eateries, and local culture with a wide range of amenities vibrantly showcased on the Visit Plano website.
Hotel Information
Hampton Inn & Suites
2813 E. President George Bush Highway, Plano, Texas 75074
Home2 Suites
401 Wynhurst Drive, Plano, Texas 75074
Best Western Park Suites
640 Park Blvd. East, Plano, Texas 75074
Candlewood Suites Plano East
2401 E. President George Bush Turnpike, Plano, Texas 75074
Holiday Inn Express
700 Central Pkwy East, Plano, Texas 75074
Home2Suites by Hilton
3525 Premier Drive, Plano, Texas 75023
LaQuinta Plano Legacy
6624 Communications Parkway, Plano, Texas 75093
Baymont Inn & Suites
621 Central Expressway, Plano, Texas 75074
Staybridge Suites - Plano
301 Silverglen Drive, Plano, Texas 75075
Super 8 Plano
1704 N. Central Expressway, Plano, Texas 75074
Festival Dates, Hours & Admission
September 21 – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 22 – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 23 – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 24 – 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Admission, tickets and parking pricing are as follows:
• $10 General Admission
• $5 Kids Ages 3-12
• $5 Seniors 65 and Over
• FREE for Kids 36” and Under
• $10 Off-site Parking and $15 Prime Parking
• $20 All Day Kids Fun Zone Ride Wristband
• $2.50 Per Ride Kids Fun Zone
• $20 Kids Ages 6-12 Tethered Hot Air Balloon Ride
• $30 Tethered Hot Air Balloon Ride
• $50 VIP Plano Symphony Orchestra Concert
*Hot Air Balloon Displays, including launches, static displays, glows, and tether rides may be restricted due to adverse weather conditions or wind speeds that exceed safety levels. Hot-air balloons are ONLY in the Park during the scheduled balloon activity dates and times.
The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival is sponsored by H-E-B, Central Market, RE/MAX, the City of Plano, Dos Equis, FOX 4 and MORE 27. More information is available at www.planoballoonfest.org and also posted to Facebook and Instagram.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. takes place in an outdoor, uncovered venue and has a NO REFUND POLICY. In the unlikely event the Festival is suspended or cancelled due to inclement weather, city, state, national, or local public health concerns/restrictions, force majeure or other causes beyond Festival control there will be no refunds or a rescheduled date. When severe weather conditions exist in close proximity to the Festival grounds, we may choose to delay the event for an hour or more, before deciding to cancel or proceed. The onsite attendees safety is our primary concern.
If weather conditions dictate, we may have to cancel a specific day’s activities. If the weather conditions improve, we will evaluate the forecast and re-open the Festival.
About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.
