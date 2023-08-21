The Regional Transit Authority, LA Automates Manual Work, Anticipates Hundreds of Budgeting Hours Saved with OpenGov
The Transit Authority looks forward to welcoming a more strategic approach to budgeting with OpenGov.LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a way to make its budget process more strategic, the Regional Transit Authority, LA was looking to change its budgeting system. The Authority chose OpenGov, the leading budgeting software provider for transit authorities.
The Regional Transit Authority serves the City of New Orleans, the largest city in the state of Louisiana. The Authority has traditionally relied on time-consuming Excel worksheets for its budgeting needs, using a system that requires staff to rewrite budget requests every year for its 50 departments—a process that takes a week of labor. In the quest for modernization, the Authority wanted software that could streamline operations and significantly improve inter-departmental visibility. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning distinguished itself with an exceptional promise to address these needs, bolstered by its commitment to providing an efficient, cost-effective system.
With the deployment of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the Regional Transit Authority anticipates considerable enhancements in its financial planning processes. The Authority looks forward to greater control and flexibility, which will allow it to implement board-directed, initiative-based budgeting. Additionally, the software's state-of-the-art features will remove manual tasks from the budget team’s days, empowering it to pivot toward strategic budgeting.
The Regional Transit Authority, LA joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here