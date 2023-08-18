AUTHOR CLAUDETTE INGLIS SHARES THE LOVE OF GOD AND HIS POWERFUL SPIRIT
Author Claudette Inglis gives inspirational messages in the name of GodLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In this life, challenges and hardships come and go. And such issues would lead people astray and cause them to forget that God's love is always present to protect everyone. Claudette Inglis shares her story in this remarkable exploration of the human experience, one that delves into the depths of vulnerability, redemption, and the unwavering power of grace.
“God’s Grace, Not My Disgrace” is a memoir that covers the author’s journey in life. Claudette shares her vulnerability and strength all throughout the chapters of this book. She bares her soul, sharing both her struggles and her triumphs, her challenges and her victories. This book will take its readers to a tapestry of emotions that resonate with the universal struggles that all mankind may face.
A true servant of the Lord, Claudette has dedicated her life to His teachings and in inspiring people to live a life in God’s embrace. She has finished her studies at the New York Theological Seminary, and with her books, she aspires to invite everyone to believe in the miracles and works of God.
Prepare to be moved, uplifted, and inspired. Grab a copy of “God’s Grace, Not My Disgrace” by Claudette Inglis on Amazon and all other online book retailers.
