Volunteers Needed for Adopt-A-Highway Routes in 27 Counties

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) latest Visible Litter Study shows littering in Tennessee has decreased by 12 percent since 2016. While these findings are encouraging, there are still more than 88 million pieces of litter on the state’s roadways at any given time.

“Litter is more than an eyesore,” said TDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway Program Coordinator, Brittany Morris. “Preventing and reducing litter not only helps protect the scenic beauty of Tennessee, but it also helps protect wildlife and water quality, and helps maintain healthy and vibrant communities.”

Adopt-A-Highway is a completely free program and is an excellent way for individuals, families, businesses, community groups, and civic organizations to give back and make a positive impact on the environment. Program participants are also rewarded with a free roadside recognition panel displaying their chosen message along the adopted route.

Adopt-A-Highway volunteers must be at least 12 years old and commit to cleaning up a TDOT-approved two-mile stretch of roadside each quarter. TDOT provides all necessary supplies including plastic bags, trash grabbers, gloves, caution signs, and safety vests, and will even pick up the filled bags at the end of the cleanup.

Since its inception in 1989, Adopt-A-Highway participants have removed more than 12 million pounds of litter from Tennessee roadsides. Last year, more than 87,000 pounds of litter was removed through the efforts of volunteers. In total, more than 476 miles of highway across the state have been adopted.

Counties and routes available for adoption include:

· Bledsoe: US 127 By P into Highway 30 in Pikeville, State Road 30 in Mount Crest, and US Route 127 in Lees Station

· Campbell: Jacksboro: Appalachian Hwy into Jacksboro Pike, La Follette: E Central Avenue, and Caryville: Veterans Memorial Hwy

· Cannon: Woodbury: John Bragg Hwy, Auburntown: Poplar Bluff Rd. W., and Bradyville: Jim Cumming Hwy

· Chester: J Henderson: US Highway 45 S., Deanburg: Bethel Church Rd., and Mifflin: State RT 200 into Luray Rd.

· Crockett: Henderson: Alamo: Highway 54 N., Friendship: Hwy 78, and Bells: Highway 88 S. Decatur: Decaturville: Brookside Thompson Rd., Parsons: Tennessee Avenue into E Main St. and Sugar Tree: Old TN 69 into Sugar Tree School Rd.

· Fentress: Jamestown: Leatherwood Ford Rd., Grimsley: S York Hwy, and Clarkrange: Deer Lodge Hwy.

· Franklin: Winchester: David Crockett Pkwy W., Sewanee: Jump Off Rd, and Estill Springs: Tullahoma Hwy into N Main St.

· Gibson: Trenton: Highway 104 into Dyersburg Hwy into W Eaton St., Humboldt: Main St. into Hwy 45 Byp, and Milan: S 1st St into Medina Hwy.

· Grainger: Rutledge: Highway 11 W S., Blaine: Rutledge Pike, and Thorn Hill: Mountain Valley Highway 131

· Grundy: Altamont: Viola Rd into Main St., Tracy City: US Hwy 41, and Palmer: Main St.

· Jackson: Gainesboro: Wartrace Hwy., Gainesboro: Wartrace Hwy. and Shepardsville Hwy.

· Jefferson: Dandridge: W Highway 25 70 into E Meeting St., Jefferson City: N Highway 92, and Strawberry Plains: W Highway 11 E

· Lake: Dandridge: Tiptonville: Carl Perkins Hwy., Ridgely: Tank Two Rd., and Bessie: State Rt 22

· Lauderdale: Ripley: Hwy 51 S., Gates: S Church St., and Fulton: Highway 87.

· Lewis: Hohenwald: Columbia Hwy., Shubert: Waynesboro Hwy., and Aethra: Mail Rd.

· Macon: Lafayette: TN 52 Byp E into Hwy 52 E, Frog Pond: Galen Rd., and Red Boiling Springs: E Main St into N Springs Rd.

· Meigs: Livingston: Monterey Hwy., Alpine: Wilder Hwy., and Alpine: Wilder Hwy.

· Overton: Livingston: Monterey Hwy., and Alpine: Wilder Hwy.

· Perry: Linden: Hwy 412 E, Lobelville: S Main St, and a partial section at Chestnut Grove: Hwy 76, Byrdstown: Moodyville Rd., Asbury: Parker Rd., Bloomington: Cordell Hull Memorial Dr.

· Pickett: Byrdstown on SR 111 (Hwy 111) from MM 7 (Old Hillcrest Drive) to MM 9 (Claude Flowers Rd.)

· Scott: Huntsville: Howard H. Bakery Hwy into Main St., Winfield: Scott Hwy and Oneida: N Alberta St.

· Trousdale: Hartsville: Old Highway 25 into W Main St., Beech Grove: Highway 10, and Shady Grove: Hwy 25 E.

· Unicoi: Erwin: Bogart Hill Rd into John Sevier Hwy, Flag Pond: Old Asheville Hwy, and Unicoi: Erwin Hwy into Unicoi Dr.

· Union: Maynardville: Maynardville Hwy, Chesney: Clinch Valley Rd, and Luttrell: Tazwell Pike

· Van Buren: Spencer: Shelby A Rhinehart Memorial Hwy, Welchland: Old State Hwy 111, and Mooneyham: State Route 30

· Warren: McMinnville: Beersheba St. Centertown: Old Nashville Hwy, and Morrison: Manchester Hwy.

· White: Sparta: Smithville Hwy, Taeston: Old Kentucky Rd., and Quebeck: McMinnville Hwy.

All available routes may be viewed on the Adopt-A-Highway map and for more information on the program visit the Adopt-A-Highway webpage.

